Action Movies with the Worst Endings

Some action movies have strong foundations but fail to deliver satisfying conclusions. Here, we look at some of the worst endings in action cinema, which leave audiences frustrated or underwhelmed.

An ending can make or break a movie, and some action films stumble at the finish line, leaving audiences frustrated or underwhelmed. Here, we examine some action movies with disappointing endings, despite having strong foundations.

These films often forget to conclude neatly, resulting in endings that feel unfinished, overly convoluted, emotionally hollow, or simply absurd. From fake-out conclusions to inconsequential twists, these movies become memorable for all the wrong reasons. Spoilers ahead! 10.

'The Grey' (2011) - Liam Neeson's 'The Grey' is a gritty, character-driven story about oil workers stranded in the Alaskan wilderness, facing off against a relentless pack of wolves. The film's marketing promised an intense 'Liam Neeson versus wolves' showdown, but the actual movie is more introspective and philosophical. The ending sees protagonist John Ottway (Neeson) preparing for a final battle with the alpha wolf, but the film abruptly cuts to black before the confrontation, leaving the outcome ambiguous.

Some viewers find this unsatisfying, while others appreciate the open-endedness. 9.

'Terminator Genisys' (2015) - This attempted Terminator franchise reboot follows Kyle Reese (Jai Courtney) as he travels back in time to protect Sarah Connor (Emilia Clarke). The film's setup is already shaky, with an aging Arnold Schwarzenegger as a lovable 'Pops' Terminator and a new global operating system called Genisys. Despite the characters' efforts to prevent it, the film's ending teases future sequels, leaving the main threat unresolved. This decision undermines the story's impact and leaves viewers feeling unfulfilled. 8.

'Edge of Darkness' (2010) - Mel Gibson's comeback film as a leading man, 'Edge of Darkness' follows Boston detective Thomas Craven (Gibson) as he investigates his daughter's murder and uncovers corporate and government corruption. Directed by Martin Campbell, the film is a gritty revenge thriller with an ambitious storyline.

However, its ending is too tacky for the film's tone. After revealing the conspiracy, Craven dies, and his daughter's spirit leads him to the afterlife in a scene that feels out of place and triggers unintentional laughter. 7.

'Savages' (2012) - 'Savages' follows two California marijuana growers, Chon (Taylor Kitsch) and Ben (Aaron Taylor-Johnson), who become entangled in a war with a violent Mexican cartel. The film is a solid crime drama until its fake-out ending. For a brief moment, the ending commits to a nihilistic tragedy, with the three leads dying together in a murder-suicide.

However, the movie immediately reveals this as a dream, and the characters survive, starting a new life abroad. This Hollywood twist ending feels out of place in a film about violence and moral decay





Collider / 🏆 1. in US We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Action Movies Worst Endings The Grey Terminator Genisys Edge Of Darkness Savages

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Top Action Thriller Movie RankingsA detailed exploration of the highest-rated action thriller films, analyzing their unique contributions to the genre. From the brutal intensity of The Raid to the suspenseful practical stunts of Speed, this list covers essential cinema that defines momentum, character investment, and escalating tension. Each film is examined for its choreography, narrative structure, and impact on modern filmmaking.

Read more »

The Expendables Franchise is Coming to an End on NetflixThe Expendables franchise is a high-octane action series that relies on over-the-top action sequences, witty one-liners, and an all-star cast of action heroes. With the loss of the Expendables movies on Netflix, fans will have to look elsewhere to get their fix of high-octane action and witty one-liners.

Read more »

Ranking the Best Live-Action Spider-Man Movies and TV ShowsWith over 50 years of live-action Spider-Man content, it's time to rank the best of the best. From the 1977 TV show to the latest Prime Video series, we've got you covered.

Read more »

Tragic James Bond Endings RankedA look at the four James Bond movies with downbeat endings, ranked from worst to best, examining their emotional impact and fidelity to the character.

Read more »