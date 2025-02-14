Acting U.S. Attorney Resigns Over Dropping Charges Against Ex-NYC Mayor

Danielle Sassoon, the acting U.S. Attorney for the Southern District of New York, resigned after refusing to drop charges against former New York City Mayor Eric Adams. Sassoon accused the Justice Department of being politically motivated and dismissed her concerns. The case against Adams, involving bribery and campaign finance violations, is now expected to be dismissed.

Acting U.S. Attorney for the Southern District of New York Danielle Sassoon resigned on Thursday, along with two Justice Department officials working in its public integrity section. Sassoon submitted an eight-page letter to Attorney General Pam Bondi outlining her refusal to drop the case against former New York City Mayor Eric Adams and expressing her bewilderment at the decision to dismiss charges seemingly in collaboration with Adams's legal team.

Sassoon stated that Deputy Acting Attorney General Emil Bove had instructed her to drop the case entirely. Instead, she wrote to Bondi, refusing dismissal and suggesting Manhattan prosecutors could file a superseding indictment against Adams, alleging that he destroyed evidence and instructed others to do the same, as well as providing false information to the FBI. She also proposed adding further factual allegations about his involvement in a fraudulent straw donor scheme. Sassoon argued that dismissing the case would bolster accusations of a weaponized Justice Department, rather than proving the opposite. She believed that restoring confidence in the department required actions beyond simply dropping the charges and emphasized the importance of a superseding indictment.Sassoon further asserted that Bove's order to dismiss the case conflicted with her duty to prosecute federal crimes impartially, without fear or favor. She stated her unwavering commitment to pursuing justice fairly, irrespective of an individual's wealth, public office, or power. Bove accepted her resignation in a letter, characterizing the prosecution as politically motivated and claiming that Sassoon had strayed from her oath. He refuted her suggestion that she had the discretion to interpret the Constitution in a manner contrary to the policies of a democratically elected president and a Senate-confirmed attorney general. Bove stated that Adams's prosecution would be transferred to the Justice Department, where charges would be dismissed. Throughout his letter, Bove chided Sassoon, even alleging that her actions endangered New York City. He expressed disappointment that she did not view her predecessor, Damian Williams's actions as politicizing and tainting her office. He concluded by emphasizing the necessity of these actions to reconcile and restore the Justice Department's core values





