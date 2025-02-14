Acting U.S. Attorney Resigns After Refusing to Drop Case Against NYC Mayor

Danielle Sassoon, the Acting U.S. Attorney for the Southern District of New York, resigned after refusing to dismiss a corruption case against Mayor Eric Adams. The Justice Department had ordered the dismissal of the case, citing concerns about 'weaponization,' 'election interference,' and the impact on Mayor Adams' ability to govern. Sassoon maintained her commitment to justice and rejected the directive, leading to her resignation and investigations into her actions.

Danielle Sassoon has resigned from her position as Acting U.S. Attorney for the Southern District of New York after refusing to dismiss a corruption case against New York City Mayor Eric Adams . The case, according to a DOJ letter, was ordered to be dropped by Justice Department leadership, citing concerns about 'weaponization,' 'election interference,' and the impact on Mayor Adams' ability to govern. Sassoon, however, maintained her dedication to pursuing justice and rejected the directive.

In an email to Attorney General Merrick Garland, Sassoon expressed her honor in serving the United States and her pride in the work of her colleagues. She asserted that her decision to continue with the prosecution stemmed from her oath to uphold the law and her belief in its merit, despite the political implications. Acting Deputy Attorney General Emil Bove, in a memo to Sassoon, countered that she had disregarded the authority of the Attorney General and the President by pursuing a 'politically motivated prosecution.' He stated that the case against Adams, which he believed was politically charged, hindered the Mayor's ability to address 'illegal immigration and violent crime.' Bove further indicated that he would initiate internal investigations into Sassoon and two Assistant U.S. Attorneys involved in the Adams case, placing them on administrative leave. The memo also revealed that other high-ranking officials within the Justice Department had refused to drop the charges before resigning, including John Keller, the acting head of the Public Integrity Section, and Kevin Driscoll, the acting head of the Criminal Division. Mayor Adams has denied any wrongdoing, characterizing the case as politically motivated and emphasizing that he never offered any 'quid pro quo' in exchange for the dismissal of the charges. His attorney, Alex Spiro, refuted Sassoon's account of a meeting in January where Adams' attorneys allegedly proposed a deal. Sassoon, who served as an Assistant U.S. Attorney since 2016, gained recognition for her prosecution of former FTX founder and CEO Sam Bankman-Fried. Matthew Podolsky has been appointed as the new acting U.S. Attorney for the Southern District of New York.





NBCNewYork / 🏆 270. in US We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Danielle Sassoon Eric Adams Corruption Justice Department Resignation New York City Election Interference Weaponization

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Acting Manhattan US attorney resigns amid directive to drop case against NYC mayorActing U.S. Attorney for the Southern District of New York, Danielle Sassoon has resigned, a senior official says, just days after being ordered to drop case…

Read more »

Acting US Attorney Resigns After DOJ Moves to Drop Case Against NYC Mayor AdamsActing US Attorney for the Southern District of New York, Danielle Sassoon, resigned after the Justice Department sought to dismiss a corruption case against NYC Mayor Eric Adams. Sassoon vehemently disagreed with the decision, alleging a quid pro quo involving Adams' support for Trump's immigration policies in exchange for dropping the charges. She penned a letter to Attorney General Pam Bondi, citing ethical concerns and a lack of transparency in the process.

Read more »

US Attorney Resigns After Refusing to Drop Charges Against NYC Mayor AdamsUS Attorney Danielle Sassoon abruptly resigned from her post in the Southern District of New York after refusing to comply with an order from Acting Deputy Attorney General Emil Bove to dismiss criminal charges against Mayor Eric Adams. Sassoon cited concerns about the order's legitimacy and potential for quid pro quo, stating that she could not 'in good conscience' abide by it. Bove, in turn, accused Sassoon of pursuing a 'politically motivated prosecution' and placed other prosecutors on the case on administrative leave.

Read more »

Acting U.S. Attorney Resigns Amidst Trump-Linked Case Dismissal ControversyDanielle Sassoon, the acting U.S. attorney for the Southern District of New York, resigned amidst controversy surrounding the potential dismissal of a case against New York City Mayor Eric Adams. The case involves allegations of illegal campaign contributions and bribes, and Acting Deputy Attorney General Emil Bove directed prosecutors to drop the charges so Adams could assist with Trump's immigration crackdown. Sassoon's resignation came after she expressed her intention to investigate the delay in dismissing the charges.

Read more »

Justice Department Orders Dismissal of Corruption Case Against NYC Mayor Eric AdamsActing Attorney General Emil Bove has ordered the dismissal of a corruption case against NYC Mayor Eric Adams, citing the case's interference with the mayor's ability to address illegal immigration and violent crime. The order, which does not necessarily mean the case has been permanently dropped, will be carried out by the acting U.S. attorney for Manhattan, Danielle Sassoon. The decision has sparked controversy, with political opponents condemning the DOJ's intervention and calling for accountability.

Read more »

Acting Deputy Attorney General's Memo Marks Dramatic Shift in Federal Prosecutor ApproachA recent memo from the acting deputy attorney general signals a significant departure from previous administrations' views on federal prosecutor responsibilities. The memo emphasizes a tough-on-crime approach, prioritizing immigration enforcement, targeting cartels and transnational criminal organizations, and advocating for harsher penalties for repeat offenders.

Read more »