Acting U.S. Attorney General Faces Questioning Over Controversial Fund

Acting U.S. Attorney General Todd Blanche is set to face questioning from lawmakers over the creation of a fund that has provoked outrage over the mere possibility that those who carried out violence on January 6 could be eligible for payouts.

Acting U.S. Attorney General Todd Blanche is set to return to Capitol Hill on Tuesday to face questioning from lawmakers over the creation of a fund that has provoked outrage over the mere possibility that those who carried out violence on January 6 could be eligible for payouts.

The fund was established to resolve a lawsuit against the Internal Revenue Service over the leak of former President Donald Trump's tax returns. However, the Trump administration has signaled that it is pausing plans to move forward with the fund in the face of Republican backlash and legal setbacks. The Justice Department also said it would comply with a Virginia court's temporary blocking of the administration's 'Anti-Weaponization Fund,' effectively agreeing to pause the plan for at least two weeks.

Another judge in Florida raised the prospect of reopening the IRS lawsuit due to 'grievous allegations' of improper dealing made against the administration by settlement critics. The Trump administration has defended the fund as an appropriate measure to make up for what officials insist was a weaponized Justice Department during President Joe Biden's Democratic administration, a claim the Biden administration strongly denied.

Despite some Trump supporters celebrating the announcement, the reaction among Republicans in Congress has been decidedly more hostile, forcing Blanche to try to assuage a GOP constituency that generally operates in close alignment with the administration. Blanche has encountered a groundswell of opposition at private meetings with GOP senators, with more than half raising concerns, including by shouting at the Justice Department's top official.

Behind closed doors, Blanche was 'adamant' that no one who assaulted police at the Capitol would receive compensation, according to Senator Ted Cruz of Texas. The hearing before the House Appropriations Committee was scheduled for discussion of the Justice Department's budget, but lawmakers will almost certainly focus their questioning on the creation of the fund.

Republicans who returned to Washington on Monday said they won't have the votes to pass the Homeland Security spending bill until the White House works with them to place parameters on the fund. Many have pushed the administration to impose limits or scrap the idea altogether, with some even suggesting that the fund could be used to compensate those who participated in the January 6 riot.

The five-member commission appointed by Blanche will decide who is eligible for payouts, but the process has been met with skepticism by lawmakers and critics who fear that it could be used to reward those who carried out violence on January 6. The Trump administration's decision to pause the plan has been seen as a concession to Republican lawmakers who have expressed concerns about the fund's potential impact on the country.

The hearing is expected to be a contentious one, with lawmakers on both sides of the aisle expected to grill Blanche over the creation of the fund. Despite the controversy surrounding the fund, the Trump administration remains committed to its creation, with officials insisting that it is a necessary step to address the perceived injustices of the past.

However, the decision to pause the plan has raised questions about the administration's commitment to the fund and its potential impact on the country. The hearing is expected to be a critical test of the administration's resolve on the issue, with lawmakers on both sides of the aisle expected to push for answers on the creation of the fund.

The outcome of the hearing is far from certain, with many expecting a prolonged and contentious debate over the fund's potential impact on the country. The Trump administration's decision to pause the plan has been seen as a concession to Republican lawmakers who have expressed concerns about the fund's potential impact on the country.

The hearing is expected to be a critical test of the administration's resolve on the issue, with lawmakers on both sides of the aisle expected to push for answers on the creation of the fund. The outcome of the hearing is far from certain, with many expecting a prolonged and contentious debate over the fund's potential impact on the country.

The Trump administration's decision to pause the plan has been seen as a concession to Republican lawmakers who have expressed concerns about the fund's potential impact on the country





sdut / 🏆 5. in US We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Acting U.S. Attorney General Todd Blanche Controversial Fund January 6 Riot Trump Administration Justice Department

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Andy Beshear says ‘Texas is in play’ for Democrats after Ken Paxton’s Senate GOP primary winPaxton, Texas’ attorney general, defeated incumbent John Cornyn in the Republican Senate primary last week.

Read more »

Tunnel found near Tijuana-San Diego border, Mexico's Attorney General's Office reportsA tunnel was discovered near the Tijuana-San Diego border while authorities carried out a search warrant in the Nueva Tijuana neighborhood, Mexican officials announced.

Read more »

Ex-CA Attorney General: Paramount-Warner Bros. Should Be Reviewed — Not Automatically ResistedThe state is right to review the $111 billion megadeal transaction carefully. But careful review is not the same as presumptive opposition.

Read more »

Florida Attorney General Sues OpenAI and Sam Altman Over Deceptive PracticesThe Florida attorney general has filed a lawsuit agaiNst OpenAI and its CEO Sam Altman,alleging that the company has engaged in deceptive practices that put people's lives at risk. The lawsuit claims that OpenAI's AI technology has been used to spread hate speech, promote violence, and endanger public safety.

Read more »