Acting DHS Secretary Kristine Bean testified that recent FAA and Microsoft outagEs were technical glitches from outdated infrastructure, not foreign attacks, urging better public transparency.

Acting United States Department of Homeland Security Secretary Kristine Bean stated that recent widespread technology disruptions were caused by software glitches and outdated infrastructure rather than coordinated cyberattacks. These incidents affected multiple critical sectors, including the Federal Aviation Administration grounding flights last Friday and major service outages at Microsoft. Multiple banks also experienced technical problems during the same period.

Bean appeared before the House Intelligence Committee on Wednesday to address these events alongside other officials. She affirmed the working assessment that these outages were not the result of foreign adversaries. The testimony came as lawmakers expressed concern over the lack of transparency from the administration regarding the scope and cause of the disruptions.

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Expert Analysis of Infrastructure Vulnerabilities

Bean explained that the United States maintains a large amount of technical debt due to aging systems. She noted that much of the critical infrastructure is old, making it prone to errors during necessary software updates. When a user agrees to a software upgrade, the device often goes offline briefly, glitches may need to be worked out, and some applications may need to be redownloaded.

She described the complexity of managing these systems during an incident. You are trying to figure out what is happening while ensuring continuity of operation plans remain active. It is difficult to distinguish between a malicious attack, a routine patch, or a simple glitch when multiple issues occur simultaneously.

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The acting secretary highlighted that the agency tracks outages initially thought to be nation-state attacks that turn out not to be, and vice versa. She stated that nation-state actors and criminals are trying to break into systems every day. Constant patching is required to stay ahead, but these fixes sometimes break existing systems.

Transparency and Public Communication Strategies

Several lawmakers have expressed concern about the lack of transparency from the administration over the last week since the Federal Aviation Administration closed domestic airspace. Bean argued that Americans deserve to be told the truth, even if the news is bad. She believes the public can handle uncertainty better than they can tolerate feeling misled.

Bean emphasized that the current communication style must improve to restore public trust. She noted that people can live with some uncertainty about complex technical issues. However, they cannot tolerate the feeling that they were not getting the whole truth from officials.

The acting secretary suggested that the administration and Congress should use this situation as an opportunity to educate the public. She believes that increasing knowledge about critical infrastructure vulnerabilities will help citizens take precautions. This education is vital for building a more resilient national defense against common cyber threats.

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The Impact of Artificial Intelligence on Security

Artificial intelligence can have both a positive and negative impact on critical infrastructure. Experts can use these tools to identify and resolve vulnerabilities to prevent future attacks. Conversely, nefarious actors can harness similar technology to exploit the same weaknesses more effectively.

Bean warned that the world is much more connected, and technology is accelerating this trend exponentially. Attackers are using artificial intelligence to find vulnerabilities and launch campaigns that used to take weeks or months. These malicious activities can now be executed literally in an afternoon.

She noted that some systems underpinning the country have not been upgraded for decades. This lack of modernization creates significant issues as the country increases its usage of advanced computing tools. Bean believes there is a real need to use these tools to defend critical systems.

Bean served as the acting director of the Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency at the start of the second Trump administration. She had held other roles at the agency before that time. Her testimony underscores the ongoing challenges of balancing security, transparency, and technological advancement.