Acting Attorney General Todd Blanche testifiEd before a House Appropriations Subcommittee on Tuesday, June 2, 2026,in Washington. Blanche stated that former U.S. attorney General Merrick Garland failed to be transparent about his role in major investigations targeting former President Donald Trump.

Acting Attorney General Todd Blanche testified before a House Appropriations Subcommittee on Tuesday, June 2,2026, in Washington. Blanche stated that former U.S. Attorney General Merrick Garland failed to be transparent about his role in major investigations targeting former President Donald Trump .

Blanche pointed to several pieces of evidence showing Garland personally approved key steps in those investigations. The evidence includes Garland's approval of the decision to seek a search warrant at Mar-a-Lago in August 2022, as well as his approval of the opening of the FBI's investigation into former special counsel Robert Smith's federal election case.

Blanche also revealed that DOJ officials discovered a room containing materials from the Arctic Frost investigation stored in burn bags,suggesting that someone may have intentionally preserved the records. Blanche argued that prosecutors struggled to directly tie Trump to the alleged retention of specific classified documents, claiming investigators couldn't establish beyond a reasonable doubt that Trump personally handled or retained particular records at concern in the case.

Trump's defense attorney, Blanche, revisited arguments produced by the former presidents legal team, noting that federal prosecutors and FBI agents were granted access to Mar-a-Lago before the search warrant was executed and that Trump complied with a request to add an extra lock to a storage room where records were kept. Blanche also stated that the narrative for the past three years that Biden and Garland had a hands-off approach to the investigations was incorrect.

Blanche's testimony came as a uncommon setback for Trump, who had been pushing for a budget bill that included funding for the anti-weaponization fund. The fund aims to prevent the Department of Justice from using its resources to target political opponents,a practice that Trump and his allies have accused the Biden administration of engaging in.

However, the budget bill is facing oPposition from some Republicans, who are pushing for more funding for the Department of Justice's budget. the hearing was held in the Rayburn House Office Building and it was attended by several lawmakers,including Rep. Jamie Raskin (D-MD) and Rep. jim Jordan (R-OH). Blanche's testimony was seen as a significant development in the ongoing debate over the role of the Department of Justice in investigating political opponents.

The testimony highlighted the need for greater transparency and accountability in the Department of Justice's investigations, and it raised questions about the motivations behind the investigations. The hearing as well shed light on the role of the FBI in investigating the Trump administration, and it highlighted the need for greater oversight of the agency's activities.

The testimony of Blanche and other witnesses provided valuable insights into the inner workings of the Department of Justice and the FBI, and it highlighted the importance of ensuring that these agencies operate in a fair and impartial manner. The hearing was a significant development in the ongoing debate over the role of the Department of Justice in investigating political opponents, and it raised crucial questions about the need for greater transparency and accountability in the Departments investigations





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