ActBlue CEO Regina Wallace-Jones refused to answer questions from House Republicans regArding allegations that the Democratic fundraising platform allowed foreign influence in elections and misled Congress about its vetting safeguards. Wallace-Jones invoked her Fifth Amendment right throughout the hearing, echoing the stance of five other ActBlue employees who have too declined to cooperate with the committee's investigation.

ActBlue CEO Regina Wallace-Jones testified before a Home committee on Wednesday, facing sharp questions about the platform's donor vetting and prior statements to Congress. The hearing centered on allegations that ActBlue, a major Democratic fundraising platform, allowed foreign influence in U.S. elections and misled lawmakers about its fraud prevention measures.

Republicans on the committee, led by Representative Bryan Steil, highlighted a 2023 letter Wallace-Jones signed that assured robust safeguards against foriegn contributions. Subsequent reporting and legal analysis suggest those assurances were inaccurate, with evidence that foriegn nationals may have circumvented controls using third-party payment processors like PayPal and Venmo. During the hearing, Wallace-Jones invoked her Fifth Amendment right against self-incrimination in response to every substantive question.

This included whether she knew the letter to Congress was false, whether she considered correcting the record, and questions about internal efforts to address vulnerabilities. steil expressed frustration, noting that the committee has a right to information and that Wallace-Jones had initially agreed to appear voluntarily before her attorneys requested a subpoena. she was eventually served with that subpoena and appeared, but chose to remain silent. This pattern of silence extends beyond the CEO.

Five former and current ActBlue staffers have alSo invoked the Fifth Amendment in prior depositions,refusing to answer questions about alleged cover-up attempts within the organization. Republicans characterized the repeated employ of the Fifth as a clear sign of wrongdoing, with Representative Jim Jordan calling it a classic tale of being caught, denying, and then taking the Fifth when evidence emerges. The hearing underscores ongoing partisan tensions over election integrity and the oversight of political fundraising platforms.

Wallace-Jones, in a statement ahead of her testimony, framed her silence as a constitutional right in the face of bad-faith investigation. The committee's investigation appears to be building a case that ActBlue's practices may have violated laws prohibiting foreign campaign contributions,and that the CEO's testimony to Congress was knowingly false





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