Act Now to Maximize Pension Savings Before 2029 Cap on Salary Sacrifice

Workers have until April 2029 to make unlimited tax-free pension contributions via salary sacrifice before a 2,000-pound monthly cap takes effect, potentially boosting retirement funds by tens of thousands of pounds.

Pension savers have less than three years to fully exploit a popular tax perk that could significantly enhance their retirement savings before the Chancellor imposes a cap on the valuable loophole.

Rachel Reeves is targeting the amount workers can contribute to their pensions through salary sacrifice schemes, a move expected to raise 4.7 billion pounds in additional revenue but potentially leaving 2.9 million individuals with smaller retirement funds, according to new data released on Monday. Salary sacrifice allows employees to forgo a portion of their salary in exchange for direct pension contributions, reducing National Insurance (NI) liabilities for both workers and employers.

During the Autumn Budget last November, the Chancellor announced that from April 2029, contributions made via these schemes without incurring NI will be capped at 2,000 pounds per month. However, anyone whose employer offers such schemes can still make uncapped contributions before the deadline, potentially boosting their pension by hundreds of thousands of pounds. This article explains the changes and how to act now to safeguard retirement plans.

Salary sacrifice is a workplace benefit that companies can use to provide perks like pension contributions, company cars, or cycle-to-work schemes. Employees agree to a pay cut, with the reduced amount directed into their pension. This arrangement currently avoids taxes, reducing NI for both parties. The Chancellor's cap, effective from April 2029, will limit NI-free salary sacrifice contributions to 2,000 pounds per month.

Anything above that will be treated as standard employee pension contributions, subject to NI at 8% for earnings up to 50,270 pounds and 2% above that. The government expects this raid to generate 4.7 billion pounds in the first year after implementation and 2.6 billion the following year.

More than 2.8 million workers are projected to reduce their pension saving once the restrictions take effect, according to data requested by former pensions minister Sir Steve Webb, now a partner at LCP. Many large companies already offer salary sacrifice because it is a mutually beneficial, legal way to reduce NI. Employees may already be enrolled without realizing it; checking with HR is advisable. One in three private sector employees currently use salary sacrifice for pension contributions.

Those earning 40,000 pounds or more who save the minimum 5% via salary sacrifice will be affected, but lower earners making larger contributions could also be impacted. There is still time to counteract Labour's pension raid. The cap does not apply until April 2029, so savers can still benefit from the tax break. By increasing pension contributions now, individuals could generate tax savings that boost their retirement pot by up to 68,000 pounds, according to Quilter calculations.

For example, a 30-year-old earning 55,000 pounds a year who raises their contribution rate to 15% (8,250 pounds annually) for the next three years could save 3,379 pounds in NI. If invested with 5% annual growth, this would grow to 19,569 pounds by state pension age. Pensions expert Steve Webb emphasizes the importance of maximizing NI savings while still possible.

The window of opportunity remains open until April 2029, making it crucial for workers to evaluate their options and potentially increase contributions to secure a more comfortable retirement. Employers and employees alike should consider the benefits of salary sacrifice before the cap diminishes its advantages





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