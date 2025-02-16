Across the US, Presidents Day Takes on Many Forms

Explore the diverse ways states celebrate Presidents Day, from honoring George Washington to recognizing individual presidents and even celebrating the anniversary of the last presidential election. Discover the history behind the holiday, its evolving nature, and the unique traditions that make it a distinct occasion in each state.

The way US states celebrate Presidents Day is as diverse as its history. While Presidents Day is a widely recognized holiday, its exact nature and purpose vary significantly across states. The federal holiday, officially known as Washington's Birthday, commemorates the first president and was established in 1879. However, the current Monday observance began in 1971, leading to a blend of traditions and name variations.

Some states maintain a focus on George Washington, while others embrace a broader celebration of all presidents, leading to a mix of perspectives on the holiday's meaning.This diversity is reflected in state observances. Thirty-four states still recognize some form of Washington's name in their holiday laws, while 19 use Presidents Day. A few states opt for both, and California simply designates the third Monday in February. Forty-seven states will observe a public holiday on Monday. States like Indiana and Georgia celebrate Washington's Birthday by giving state workers the day after Christmas off, while Delaware stands out by having no holiday at all.In 2009, Delaware's lawmakers replaced the traditional Presidents Day with two floating holidays, opting not to commemorate individual presidents. Washington's Mount Vernon estate in Virginia advocates for a return to a federal holiday on Washington's actual birthday, arguing that his character and accomplishments should not be diluted by a vague holiday. Notably, some states take unique approaches. Alabama shares the spotlight between Washington and his friend-turned-rival, Thomas Jefferson. Arkansas honors Daisy Gaston Bates, a civil rights leader. Fourteen states have dedicated holidays for Abraham Lincoln, most on his February 12th birthday. Indiana further commemorates Lincoln with a day off for state employees on the day after Thanksgiving, acknowledging his role in establishing the holiday. Certain states also celebrate presidents with strong ties to their history: Herbert Hoover in Iowa, Dwight Eisenhower in Kansas, Harry Truman in Missouri, Lyndon Johnson in Texas, and John F. Kennedy in Massachusetts.The popularity of presidential impersonators highlights the enduring fascination with American presidents. Lincoln remains the most sought-after, with a significant presence in historical presentations. Even figures like Rutherford B. Hayes, known for a less impactful presidency, find their place in the world of presidential impersonators.





