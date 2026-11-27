Two professional acrobats from Argentina were released on bond after ICE agents detained them at Phoenix Sky Harbor Airport during a trip for a friend’s funeral.

Two professional acrobats from Argentina were released from ICE custody after being held for 18 days following their detention at Sky Harbor Airport in Phoenix.

Federal officials state the men arrived legally in 2020 and overstayed their visas by years, while friends note they hold work permits valid through 2029. With help from friends, the performers hired an attorney to secure their release on bond and hope to return to their jobs in Florida next week. Two acrobats are finally out of ICE custody after being detained at Sky Harbor Airport and held for nearly three weeks.

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The two men were held in ICE custody for 18 days after being detained at Sky Harbor. Now, they are out, but still navigating the legal process while trying to get back home. It was supposed to be a quick trip to Phoenix for a friend’s funeral. Instead, Agustin Baccega and Gustavo Romanello, both professional acrobats from Argentina, landed in immigration detention.