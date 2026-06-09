Acquitted Woman Sues Police Departments for Institutional Corruption

Karen Read, found not guilty of murdering her boyfriend, John O'Keefe, is taking legal action against the Massachusetts State Police and Canton Police Department. Her lawsuit alleges systemic failures and institutional rot within the organizations, seeking exposure of corruption rather than a financial settlement.

Karen Read , acquitted of murdering her boyfriend, John O'Keefe, is suing the Massachusetts State Police and Canton Police Department , seeking exposure of institutional corruption. Read's attorney, Jackson, stated, 'What Karen wants, you cannot write on a check, which is exposure of the corruption that is the DNA of the Massachusetts State Police and the Canton Police Department .

' Read's lawsuit alleges a culture of bigotry, misogyny, systemic failures, and institutional rot within both organizations. Read, a former financial analyst and adjunct professor, was initially accused of driving into O'Keefe while intoxicated, leaving him to die in a blizzard. After a mistrial in 2024, her retrial in 2025 resulted in acquittal of the most serious charges, with a conviction only for driving while intoxicated.

Read decided to sue, stating, 'I had to fight for my freedom for years, and I knew I was never going to be able to just forget that this happened to me... I have to continue fighting for justice.

' Meanwhile, the lead investigator in O'Keefe's death, Michael Proctor, and former Canton police Sgt. Sean Goode, have been accused of sending racist and sexist messages. Proctor was fired, and Goode resigned amid investigations. Read's lawsuit aims to shed light on these issues and seek damages





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Karen Read John O'keefe Massachusetts State Police Canton Police Department Institutional Corruption Police Misconduct Racist Messages Sexist Messages

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