ACOTAR Readers Drive 37.5% Checkout Surge for A Court of Frost and Starlight

Library checkouts of Sarah J. Maas' A Court of Frost and Starlight rose 37.5% in October 2026, as readers caught up before the release of A Court of Splintered Harmony.

Sarah J. Maas' fantasy series A Court of Thorns and Roses, widely known as ACOTAR, has drawn fresh attention to its back catalog following the October 2026 release of A Court of Splintered Harmony. The new book arrives five years after A Court of Silver Flames and opens a fresh storyline. Library data from the Libby reading app shows that readers have been returning to older titles, with one installment leading the surge.

That installment is A Court of Frost and Starlight. ScreenRant reports that the book has seen a massive spike in readership this year, outperforming every other title in the catalog. Published on May 1, 2018, it is one of the series' most divisive installments, and it has regained attention nearly a decade after its debut.

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Splintered Harmony Launches The Valkyrie Cycle

A Court of Splintered Harmony launches a new arc called 'The Valkyrie Cycle' and sets up the next chapter of Sarah J. Maas' series. The arc is designed to run across several books rather than a single standalone volume.

The story continues in A Court of Forgotten Melody, which is scheduled for release on January 12, 2027. The series will then conclude with an eighth installment, so books 6, 7, and 8 form a continuous trilogy.

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Because the arc spans three books, readers who are new to the series face a longer path to the current storyline. This structure helps explain why many fans are revisiting earlier entries before the next release.

Frost and Starlight Checkouts Climb in Libby Data

Checkouts of A Court of Frost and Starlight rose 37.5% in October 2026 compared with the previous year, according to library data from the Libby reading app. That figure is the highest increase recorded among the titles cited in the data.

Other books in the series also recorded gains. Checkouts of A Court of Thorns and Roses rose 17.1%, while those of its sequel A Court of Mist and Fury increased 19%. A Court of Wings and Ruin climbed 23.9%, and A Court of Silver Flames was up 26.4%.

The Libby data points to a likely cause for the jump in Frost and Starlight. Fans were rushing to catch up on the series ahead of the October release of A Court of Splintered Harmony, which suggests that readers were preparing for the new arc rather than waiting for it to arrive.

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Feyre's Story Explores Rebuilding After the War

A Court of Frost and Starlight takes place several months after the war for Prythian ends. Feyre, Rhysand, and their friends work to rebuild the Night Court after Hybern's attack, which gives the book its central focus.

With Winter Solstice approaching, the court also prepares for the festive season. Feyre settles into her role as High Lady of the Night Court while she faces the lasting scars the war has left on her and the people around her.

What Readers Can Expect Next From the Series

Readers can expect A Court of Forgotten Melody on January 12, 2027, followed by an eighth book that completes the trilogy. The schedule gives fans a clear sequence of releases to follow.

For readers who have not yet finished the series, the recent checkout data suggests that revisiting earlier books remains a popular way to prepare. The spike in demand for A Court of Frost and Starlight shows how strongly the Night Court storyline continues to hold the attention of the series' audience.