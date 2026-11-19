Acorn TV confirms Art Detectives returns for a two-part December special with a Season 2 in 2027, while also greenlighting The Seaside Mysteries starring Alex Jennings.

Acorn TV has officially confirmed that the popular British mystery series Art Detectives will return for a two-part festive special this December. The streamer also announced a brand-new series, The Seaside Mysteries, which is currently in production in Cape Town.

Art Detectives Returns For Holiday Special

Art Detectives, described by Collider as one of the best British mysteries on the platform in recent years, is returning for a two-part festive special this December. The series stars Stephen Moyer, known for his role in True Blood, as Detective Inspector Palmer. He will be joined by Nina Singh as DC Malik, and the two will face one of their most challenging cases yet during the holiday episodes.

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Following the December special, a full six-episode second season of Art Detectives is scheduled for release in 2027. The announcement confirms that the show remains one of the premier mystery titles on the Acorn TV platform.

New Series The Seaside Mysteries Begins Production

Acorn TV has also announced The Seaside Mysteries, a new six-episode series produced by the Peabody Award-winning production company Quizzical Pictures. The series is being filmed in South Africa, with production already underway in Cape Town. The lush coastal settings are expected to provide a distinct backdrop for the new suspense-driven drama.

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The new series stars Alex Jennings, who has appeared in The Crown and This Is Going to Hurt, alongside Jack Davenport, known for roles in The Morning Show and Pirates of the Caribbean. The casting of these established actors signals a significant investment in the new property by the streamer.

Programming Strategy And Upcoming Releases

Don Klees, Senior Vice President of Programming at Acorn TV, emphasized that the platform is known for brilliant mysteries and suspense-driven dramas. He noted that The Seaside Mysteries contains all the elements of the cozy crime dramas the network is famous for. Klees highlighted the combination of the gorgeous Cape Town backdrop and the talents of Jennings and Davenport as key draws for the audience.

According to Klees, fans will find themselves immersed in a thrilling and suspenseful mystery layered with playful comedic moments. The addition of The Seaside Mysteries complements the existing slate of Art Detectives, reinforcing Acorn TV's position as a home for compelling mysteries.

Future Dates And Viewer Expectations

Viewers can look forward to the Art Detectives two-part special airing this December. The full second season of that series will follow in 2027, providing a clear timeline for existing fans of the show. Meanwhile, production on The Seaside Mysteries has begun, indicating that details about its release date may follow as filming progresses.

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The streamer is actively expanding its library of mystery content with these two major announcements. The return of Art Detectives ensures continuity for loyal viewers, while The Seaside Mysteries offers a fresh entry point with international appeal. Both projects align with the network's core identity of delivering high-quality, suspense-driven programming.