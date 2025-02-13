ACLU Sues to Gain Access to Migrants Held at Guantanamo Bay

The American Civil Liberties Union (ACLU) filed a lawsuit against the U.S. government to ensure access to dozens of migrants transferred to Guantanamo Bay, Cuba, claiming their fundamental rights are being violated.

WASHINGTON - The American Civil Liberties Union filed a lawsuit on Wednesday seeking access to dozens of migrants flown to a U.S. naval base in Guantanamo Bay , Cuba, saying they were being denied the right to an attorney. The ACLU filed the complaint on behalf of families of detainees, who say the detainees themselves cannot sue because they are being held without the ability to communicate to the outside world.

The suit seeks immediate phone and video access to detainees, as well as in-person visitation. President Donald Trump, a Republican, kicked off a wide-ranging immigration crackdown after taking office on Jan. 20, including the transfer of dozens of migrants to a detention site on Guantanamo Bay, which is best known for the separate high-security U.S. prison used for suspected foreign terrorists. The lawsuit follows a letter sent by ACLU and other civil and immigrant rights groups to top Trump officials last week, demanding a way to speak to detainees. "Shipping immigrants off to Guantanamo without access to lawyers or the outside world cannot be reconciled with the fundamental rights that are guaranteed to all people in this country," said ACLU lawyer Lee Gelernt. The lawsuit argues that the detainees' rights to due process, equal protection under the law, and freedom of speech are being violated. It also alleges that the government is failing to provide adequate medical and mental health care to the detainees. The lawsuit is being brought against the Department of Homeland Security, the Department of Justice, and the U.S. Southern Command.





KSLcom / 🏆 549. in US We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

ACLU Guantanamo Bay Migrants Immigration Lawsuit Rights Detainees

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

ACLU Sues Government Over Detainees at Guantánamo BayThe American Civil Liberties Union (ACLU) and other human rights groups have filed a lawsuit against the federal government, arguing that the government has violated the rights of immigrants detained at Guantánamo Bay, Cuba. The lawsuit alleges violations of habeas corpus and First and Fifth Amendment rights. President Trump has ordered Guantánamo Bay facilities to be fully operational to house up to 30,000 migrants.

Read more »

ACLU sues for access to migrants flown to Guantanamo this monthCivil rights attorneys have sued the Trump administration to gain access to detained migrants who they say have been flown to Guantanamo Bay and held there without being able to consult lawyers or speak to relatives.

Read more »

ACLU Sues Trump Administration Over Migrant Detainee Access to Lawyers at GuantanamoThe American Civil Liberties Union (ACLU) has filed a lawsuit against the Trump administration, demanding immediate legal access for migrant detainees held at Guantanamo Bay, Cuba. The lawsuit alleges that the administration is violating the detainees' constitutional rights by denying them access to lawyers and keeping them 'incommunicado.'

Read more »

ACLU and other rights groups sue for access to migrants detained at Guantánamo BayThe American Civil Liberties Union and other human rights groups have sued the federal government for access to immigrants who have been detained at Guantánamo Bay in Cuba.

Read more »

ACLU raises alarm on migrants’ conditions at Guantánamo BayThe ACLU is raising alarm on conditions at Guantánamo Bay. The organization suggests that some migrants are being detained “in the same prison housing law of war detainees.'

Read more »

ACLU Demands Access to Migrants Held at Guantanamo, Raising Concerns About ConditionsThe American Civil Liberties Union (ACLU) and 14 other immigrant rights organizations are demanding access to migrants held at Guantanamo Bay, Cuba, by the Trump administration. The groups express concerns about the migrants' well-being and lack of legal representation, citing reports of 'appalling conditions' at the facility. The letter, sent to the secretaries of homeland security, state, and defense, requests immediate access to the approximately 'two dozen noncitizens' currently detained there, noting that officials plan to house tens of thousands more.

Read more »