Attorneys say in a new court filing that the Trump administration is abusing the grand jury process to unmask social media users criticizing its immigration enforcement tactics.

The ACLU seeks a court order to block subpoenas the organization charges are aimed at unmasking ICE critics. The ACLU claims the subpoenas violate First Amendment rights of anonymous users.

WASHINGTON — The Trump administration is abusing the grand jury process in an effort to unmask social media users anonymously criticizing its immigration enforcement tactics, civil rights attorneys claim inenjoining the Justice Department and Department of Homeland Security from conducting a"bad-faith investigation" that violates the anonymous individuals' First Amendment free speech rights. The scope of the investigation remains a mystery, but the ACLU says government lawyers have issued dozens of grand jury subpoenas seeking to identify critics and provide their personal information to U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement investigators.

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ACLU attorneys sued on behalf of four unnamed social media users, asking the district court in Washington to block subpoenas seeking account information for users of social media companies, including Meta, Bluesky and X, formerly known as Twitter. Chief Judge James Boasberg ordered the ACLU case's unsealing on Wednesday. Spokespeople for DHS and U.S. Attorney Jeanine Pirro's office in Washington didn't immediately respond to requests for comment.