Civil rights attorneys claim the Trump administration is abusing the grand jury process in an effort to identify social media users who anonymously criticize its immigration enforcement tactics.

The ACLU alleges that government lawyers have issued dozens of grand jury subpoenas seeking to identify online critics and provide their personal information to ICE investigators.

The ACLU is asking a federal court to block the Trump administration from using grand jury subpoenas to identify anonymous social media users criticizing immigration enforcement. The lawsuit, brought on behalf of four users, alleges officials have sought account and personal information from platforms including Meta, Bluesky and X, turning to more secretive subpoenas after resistance. The investigation’s scope remains unclear.

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A judge has scheduled a Jan. 6 hearing on the ACLU’s request for an injunction, and the administration must respond by Dec. 14. The Trump administration is abusing the grand jury process in an effort to reveal the identities of social media users who anonymously criticize its immigration enforcement tactics, civil rights attorneys claimed inenjoining the Justice Department and Department of Homeland Security from conducting a “bad-faith investigation” that violates the anonymous individuals’ 1st Amendment free speech rights.