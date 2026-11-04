ACLU Report Details Civil Rights Violations by ICE Under Trump Administration

A new ACLU report reveals hundreds of civil rights violations by ICE agents in 2025, including excessive force and racial profiling across eight states during the Trump administration.

The American Civil Liberties Union has released a comprehensive report detailing a widespread pattern of civil rights violations committed by Immigration and Customs Enforcement ( ICE) agents during the Trump administration. This analysis comes as the agency faces renewed scrutiny following the deaths of at least two individuals during arrest operations in less than two weeks.

Pattern of Excessive Force and Civil Rights Violations

Naureen Shah, one of the primary authors of the ACLU report, stated that these fatal incidents represent only the tip of the iceberg in a much broader campaign of agency misconduct. She emphasized that federal agents have utilized force in a manner that has never been seen from these agencies in their entire history. The report serves as the first in-depth civil rights review of immigration enforcement actions conducted throughout 2025.

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Geographic Scope of Enforcement Misconduct

The investigation covered immigration enforcement activities across eight specific states: Arizona, California, Colorado, Florida, Illinois, Louisiana, Maryland, and New Mexico. The data collection process identified more than a third of all reviewed cases as containing examples of misconduct. These infractions ranged from excessive physical force and intimidation to systematic racial profiling by federal law enforcement officers.

Statistical Evidence of Abuse Tactics

Researchers documented that agents used extreme force as a default operational tool on 418 separate occasions. In these instances, officers pushed, shoved, tackled, or pinned individuals to the ground. The report concluded that in many cases, this physical aggression was employed to coerce immediate compliance rather than to respond to any genuine threat. Much of this force was deemed excessive and potentially deadly by investigators.

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Targeting of Citizens and Vulnerable Groups

The misconduct specifically targeted vulnerable populations, including US citizens and children. Ricardo Aguayo Rodriguez, a 54-year-old construction worker and father of two deaf teenagers, was pepper-sprayed and struck in the head while riding his bicycle in Illinois. Additionally, Cary Lopez Alvarado, who was nine months pregnant, was shoved into the side of her truck after calling 911 for help during a confrontation with an agent.

Systemic Racial Profiling and Institutional Impact

At least 437 cases likely involved racial profiling, which the report identified as an operating practice within the agency. Agents routinely stopped individuals without prior information to question their legal status based on appearance, spoken language, and location. More than 200 incidents involved US citizens or individuals with legal status being detained or subjected to alleged misconduct. The agency also disrupted 150 incidents involving protesters, journalists, and clergy members who were attempting to document enforcement actions.