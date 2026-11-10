ACLU of Washington Sues to Block Initiative 638 Ban on Transgender Girls in Sports

The ACLU of Washington State and allies have moved to block Initiative 638, which would bar transgender girls from girls' sports and require sex verification.

A coalition led by the American Civil Liberties Union (ACLU) of Washington State has filed a legal challenge to block the implementation of Initiative 638, a measure that Washington voters approved in a recent election. The initiative would ban transgender girls from participating in girls' sports and would require a child's sex to be verified before that child can take part in a sports program. The ACLU, the Washington Education Association, and the organization TransFamilies filed the challenge to stop the law from taking effect.

How Initiative 638 Treats Girl and Boy Athletes

The ACLU, the Washington Education Association, and TransFamilies argue that Initiative 638 creates different steps for girl athletes that are not required of boy athletes. In their view, that unequal treatment violates Washington's Equal Rights Amendment, the state constitutional protection against sex-based discrimination.

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The groups also contend that the measure breaks the state's constitutional procedural rules for enacting new laws. Under those rules, a new law that amends an existing statute must be clearly identified as doing so. The ACLU said Initiative 638 amends the Washington Law Against Discrimination and other anti-discrimination laws that explicitly protect transgender people, which it says makes the initiative procedurally invalid.

Supporters Defend Sex-Based Eligibility Rules

Lets Go Washington, the organization that backed Initiative 638, responded that the different requirements for boys and girls are justified. The group said the US Supreme Court has allowed a carve-out for sex-based eligibility restrictions in athletics, and it argued that the initiative fits within that exception.

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To illustrate the difference, Lets Go Washington pointed to routine medical screening. The group said males undergo hernia checks during their routine sports physical, and that a simple absence of this exam is enough for a doctor to confirm that the patient is a female. The organization argued that this distinction is why sex verification is needed.

Lets Go Washington is funded by Brian Heywood, a millionaire hedge fund manager. The group also pushed forward two other initiatives in the same election, according to the source material. Heywood's funding and the group's role give the campaign a financial backer whose name is closely tied to the measure.

What the Lawsuit Means for Washington Athletes

If the court blocks the initiative, the sports eligibility and verification rules it created would not be enforced while the case proceeds. If the court allows it to stand, transgender girls in Washington would be barred from girls' sports under the measure's terms, and schools and athletic programs would have to verify each child's sex before participation.

The source does not provide a court schedule, a hearing date, or a timeline for a ruling. Readers should watch for filings in the case from the ACLU of Washington State, the Washington Education Association, TransFamilies, and Lets Go Washington, since those groups are the primary parties making public statements about the dispute.