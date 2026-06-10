ACLU Demands Action After Michigan Man Wrongfully Arrested Due to Facial Recognition Misidentification

The ACLU has filed a complaint after Robert Williams, a Black man, was wrongfully arrested in Michigan due to a facial recognition error. The organization calls for a halt to police use of the technology, citing racial bias and the traumatic impact on Williams and his family.

The American Civil Liberties Union ( ACLU ) has demanded immediate legislative action following the wrongful arrest of Robert Williams , a Black man in Michigan , due to a facial recognition system failure.

The incident occurred in January when software owned by the Michigan State Police misidentified Williams as a shoplifting suspect. He was arrested on his front lawn, in front of his wife and young daughters, and detained for nearly 30 hours before being released.

The ACLU has filed an administrative complaint with the Detroit Police Department (DPD) on Williams' behalf, outlining his harrowing experience and calling for the dismissal of the case against him with prejudice, a public apology, and several corrective actions. These include that the DPD cease using facial recognition technology for investigations, remove Williams' photos from any facial recognition database, expunge his mugshot from all DPD and state records, and promptly respond to his public records request.

Neema Singh Guliani, senior legislative counsel at the ACLU, stated, "It's past time for lawmakers to prevent the continued use of this technology. What happened to the Williams family should never happen again.

" She emphasized that lawmakers must stop allowing law enforcement to test experimental tools on communities, where real people suffer real-life consequences. Williams himself expressed that while an administrative complaint may not change much, he wants to use his experience to prevent his daughters from growing up in a world where their driver's license or Facebook photos could be used to target, track, or harm them.

He opposes any government database containing his daughters' faces and fears the technology could automate and worsen racist policies.

"I don't want them to have a police record for something they didn't do-like I now do," he said, noting the trauma of his arrest and the fear that many Black people won't be as lucky as he was to spend only one night in jail. The complaint is signed by Philip Mayor, a senior staff attorney at the ACLU of Michigan, and Victoria Burton-Harris, a criminal defense and family law attorney at McCaskey Law, PLC.

They highlighted that facial recognition technology is inherently flawed and biased, with significantly higher error rates for people of color and women. In Williams' case, the only commonality with the actual thief caught on surveillance video was that both are large-framed Black men. Mayor and Burton-Harris warned that Williams is likely not the first person wrongfully arrested due to this technology, but the first known case.

Clare Garvie of Georgetown Law's Center on Privacy and Technology echoed this, noting the sheer scope of police facial recognition use means others have almost certainly been misidentified, arrested, or charged for crimes they didn't commit. Many states spend millions on systems searched hundreds or thousands of times monthly, often using driver's license databases for criminal investigations.

Following the Williams case, the Detroit Police Department claimed it enacted new rules: only still photos, not security footage, may be used for facial recognition, and it is now restricted to violent crimes. However, Mayor and Burton-Harris argued that fixing the technology's flaws won't erase its dangers.

"Today, the cops showed up at Robert's house because the algorithm got it wrong. Tomorrow, it could be because a perfectly accurate algorithm identified him at a protest the government didn't like or in a neighborhood in which someone didn't think he belonged," they wrote. They stressed that to address police brutality, society must also address the technologies that exacerbate it.

The ACLU's demands underscore the urgent need for legislative bans or stringent regulations on facial recognition to prevent further harm to marginalized communities





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Facial Recognition Wrongful Arrest ACLU Racial Bias Michigan Police Reform Technology Regulation Robert Williams Detroit Police

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