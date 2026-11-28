India-based ACG Capsules Inc. invests $125 million in a North Carolina facility, creating 240 jobs. The move follows Trump administration antidumping duties on capsule imports.

India-based pharmaceutical manufacturer ACG Capsules Inc. has announced a significant $125 million investment to construct a new 125,000-square-foot capsule manufacturing facility in Whitsett, North Carolina. This major capital commitment serves to establish a robust production hub for hard empty capsules in the United States. The facility will be located in Guilford County, directly supporting the local manufacturing economy. This strategic expansion arrives shortly after the Trump administration issued antidumping duty orders targeting imports from India, Brazil, China, and Vietnam.

Facility Details and Job Creation Impact

The new Whitsett plant is projected to create 240 new full-time jobs within the region. These positions offer an average annual salary of $66,122, which exceeds the average private-sector salary in Guilford County by approximately $4,000 per year. ACG Capsules Inc. serves pharmaceutical and nutraceutical companies globally with its capsule, equipment, packaging, and inspection solutions. The investment aims to strengthen Guilford County's manufacturing base while expanding its pharmaceutical industry presence. This development provides new career opportunities for residents across the wider region.

Also read Discover Your Joni Mitchell Song Based on Your Birth Date and Personality Traits

Antidumping Duties Drive US Relocation Strategy

The decision to locate production in North Carolina follows the International Trade Administration's February announcement of antidumping duty orders. These duties target hard empty capsules imported from India, Brazil, China, and Vietnam. The Department of Commerce assessed the weighted-average margins for ACG capsules from Brazil at 77.63 percent. For ACG capsules imported from India, the margin was assessed at 26.69 percent. These duties are calculated based on the amount by which the normal value of merchandise exceeds the export price.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Strengthening Regional Pharmaceutical Infrastructure

Geoff Foster, Chairman of the Greensboro Chamber of Commerce Board of Directors, highlighted the economic benefits of the investment. He stated that the addition adds depth to the manufacturing community in the area. Foster emphasized the opportunity to connect local talent with meaningful careers in the pharmaceutical sector. The Greensboro Chamber of Commerce expressed its intention to help the company build relationships across Greensboro and Guilford County. These efforts aim to support the company's success and create lasting benefits for the region.

Strategic Positioning in Global Health Supply Chain

This facility reinforces Guilford County's role as a supporter of industries essential to human health. The location adds to the county's existing base of international pharmaceutical companies. By establishing a domestic production capability, ACG Capsules Inc. aligns with the administration's trade policies. The investment ensures continued supply for global pharmaceutical and nutraceutical clients. This move underscores the shift toward localized manufacturing in critical health sectors amid rising trade barriers.