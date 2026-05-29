Acer’s answer to the MacBook Neo is a $699 laptop with Intel chips and 8GB of RAM

New Swifts, Aspires, Nitros, and Predators are debuting for Computex.

﻿For Computex, Acer is also announcing a huge 18-inch Aspire laptop and a Nitro 16 gaming model with an AMD X3D chip. ﻿For Computex, Acer is also announcing a huge 18-inch Aspire laptop and a Nitro 16 gaming model with an AMD X3D chip.

The Acer Swift Air 14. To compete against the Neo, you apparently have to cop another, more common MacBook name.is a reviewer covering laptops and the occasional gadget. He spent over 15 years in the photography industry before joining The Verge as a deals writer in 2021.

“Wildcat Lake” chips — either Core 5 or Core 7 models, both of which are six-core processors. It comes in green, pink, purple, and a gray-ish blue with an all-aluminum chassis. While the Neo is often criticized for its limited 8GB of RAM, the Swift Air will start with the same amount and be configurable with up to 16GB.

According to Acer’s specs, the Swift Air will be about the same weight as Apple’s Neo at 2.76 pounds / 1.25kg, but it will be a little thicker . The Swift’s screen is just 1920 x 1200 resolution with 350 nits of brightness , but it supports a speedier 120Hz refresh rate and Acer claims it will cover 100 percent of the sRGB color space.

And if the Neo’s two USB-C ports aren’t enough for you, Acer has the edge with two faster Thunderbolt 4 ports and even a USB-A 3.2 — not bad. , where it showed promise in competing with the A18 Pro of the MacBook Neo.

If it’s also efficient like its bigger sibling Panther Lake, then it could hopefully offer excellent battery life in a laptop like the Swift Air — which has a generous 70Wh . But that 8GB of starting RAM obviously gives me pause. It’s workable on macOS, but Windows 11 is a different monster. And afterearlier this year, I wonder what corners Acer might be cutting to reach $699.

That Aspire had an MSRP of $1,050 and would dip down to sub-$600 on sale, but aside from its chip and port selection the Neo trounced it. The Swift Air is set to launch in North America in August, though it should arrive in July for other regions and sometime in Q3 for Australia. I got a very brief preview of the Aspire 18 AI and a few other new Acer laptops.

And I can attest that this is a big boy.. The former is a massive 18-inch everyday laptop that I imagine is best for people who just want a big screen to move around the house. It’ll come with Intel Core Ultra Series 3 chip options, up to 32GB of RAM, and up to 2TB of storage .

But while this large laptop weighs in at a reasonable 4.83 pounds / 2.19kg , its huge screen has a resolution of just 1920 x 1200 — which doesn’t sound very crisp when stretched to such a big panel. At least it’s a speedy 165Hz refresh and decently bright 400 nits. It might be a longshot these days, but hopefully this Nitro isn’t priced ridiculously high.

An X3D chip in a remotely affordable gaming laptop should be compelling.. That’s one of AMD’s flagship laptop chips, and the one it calls “the world’s fastest mobile gaming processor” thanks to its second-gen 3D V-cache — cramming much more cache on the CPU for the most graphically demanding games. While the Nitro 16 is stacked on the CPU side, it’s made slightly more modest by maxing out with “only” an RTX 5070 Ti GPU.

That might help it maintain some level of affordability, but we can’t say yet because pricing is still TBD for both the Nitro 16 and Aspire 18. So it’s hard to say what kind of value they offer. What we do know is that the Aspire 18 should ship in August for North America and other regions in July. The Nitro 16 is expected to launch in August for all regions.

Acer’s new flagship Predator Helios 18 AI gaming laptop. This refreshed model gets Thunderbolt 5 and a dual-mode Mini LED .2-in-1 — one that includes a stylus but lacks a garage to store it in. Pricing for all of these is TBD. This AI startup will clean your home for free to train future robotsMicrosoft 365 Copilot gets a speed boost and cleaner design





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