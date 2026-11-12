Banda Aceh Caning: 6 Convicted of Affection and Gambling Receive 9 to 22 Lashes Under Sharia Law

Six individuals face public caning in Banda Aceh under strict Sharia laws for affection and gambling, sparking international condemnation from Amnesty International. Read the full details on the enforcement.

Indonesian authorities in Banda Aceh publicly caned six individuals on Thursday under the strict Sharia laws enforced in the Aceh province. The sentences targeted four people for engaging in public displays of affection and two others for violating gambling prohibitions. The lashes administered ranged between nine and 22, with photographic evidence capturing the severe physical distress endured by the convicted parties during the open-air punishments.

One unnamed woman required assistance to stand after receiving her sentence for public intimacy. Visual records showed her dressed in white, kneeling on the ground while grimacing in pain as a hooded enforcer, known locally as an alogojo, struck her with a wooden cane. Separate footage highlighted the ordeal of a man who was seen wincing intensely as he received his strokes in the same public spectacle. These events typically occur in community squares or near mosques to maximize public visibility and shame.

Also read Aceh Enfaces Public Canings for Affection and Gambling Under Sharia Law

Darma Mustika, the head of the General Crimes Section of the Banda Aceh District Attorney's Office, provided context on the enforcement procedures during the proceedings. Local officials defend the practice as a necessary deterrent that preserves the unique cultural and religious identity of the province. They argue that the public nature of the punishment serves to reinforce community standards and discourage further violations of Sharia statutes regarding the mixing of unrelated men and women.

Conversely, major human rights organizations have consistently condemned these practices as inhumane and unconstitutional. Amnesty International stated that caning violates the Indonesian constitution and contravenes international human rights law. They described the punishment as cruel, degrading, and potentially constituting torture under the UN Convention against Torture, which Indonesia has ratified as a state party.

Advertisement

Human Rights Watch has similarly criticized the method, citing its violation of Indonesia's international legal obligations. Critics warn that these measures negatively impact the nation's human rights reputation and cause lasting psychological trauma to those punished. While local authorities view the caning as a legitimate judicial tool, international bodies maintain that it inflicts unnecessary cruelty and undermines constitutional protections for all Indonesian citizens.

This recent wave of punishments follows a high-profile case in September where a couple received 100 lashes each for adultery. The severity of that sentence caused the woman to collapse from pain, leading authorities to temporarily halt the caning of her male partner to assess his health condition. Darma Mustika noted that the suspension was necessary because the man could not handle the whipping, allowing him to rest before the punishment resumed to its completion.

Another notable incident occurred in August when a woman became the first person in Aceh to be publicly caned for obscenity committed via social media. She was sentenced after being accused of kissing a man during a TikTok livestream. These cases illustrate the expanding scope of Sharia enforcement, which now includes digital interactions and public behavior monitored through online platforms and documented by mobile devices.

Caning in Aceh is used to punish a wide range of offences, including gambling, drinking alcohol, homosexual acts, and having sexual relations outside of marriage. The punishments are often staged outside mosques or in community squares, with crowds gathering to witness and record the events on their mobile phones. The intention is to shame as well as inflict pain on people found to have violated Sharia law.

Advertisement

The continued use of public caning in Aceh, the only province in Muslim-majority Indonesia to administer Islamic law, has drawn global scrutiny. The recent sentences handed down in Banda Aceh reinforce the province's commitment to these strict interpretations of law. However, the international community remains divided between respect for local cultural identity and the absolute condemnation of corporal punishment methods that cause lasting physical and psychological harm.