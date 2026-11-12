Aceh Enfaces Public Canings for Affection and Gambling Under Sharia Law

Authorities in Aceh, Indonesia, conducted public canings for affection and gambling. Rights groups condemn the practice as cruel and unconstitutional.

A woman required physical assistance to stand after she received a public caning for engaging in intimate behavior in Aceh, the sole Indonesia n province enforcing strict Islamic jurisprudence. This incident occurred on Thursday in the regional capital, Banda Aceh, where local authorities administered corporal punishment to six individuals for various violations of religious codes.

Corporal Punishment Details in Banda Aceh

Local justice officials sentenced the recipients to between nine and twenty-two lashes for their respective offenses. Four of the six individuals were punished for displaying physical affection in public spaces, while two others received penalties for participating in gambling activities. The punishments were carried out at Bustanul Salatin Park, a location frequently used for such public decrees.

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Visual records of the event showed a woman dressed in white kneeling on the ground while grimacing as a hooded flogger, known locally as an alogojo, struck her with a cane. Subsequent images captured the same individual being helped to her feet by assistants, highlighting the physical toll of the sentencing. Another man in the group was also documented wincing visibly as he was struck by a wooden rod during the proceedings.

Stakeholder Positions and Legal Context

Under the Sharia framework applied in this region, the mixing of unrelated men and women is strictly prohibited, and such interactions are viewed as significant moral violations. The province utilizes caning to penalize a broad spectrum of behaviors, including alcohol consumption, homosexual acts, and extramarital sexual relations. The legal philosophy aims to deter criminal behavior through public shaming and physical pain, a method designed to reinforce communal religious standards.

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Human rights organizations have consistently criticized these judicial methods. Amnesty International stated that the practice violates Indonesia's national constitution and international human rights standards. The organization argues that caning constitutes cruel, inhuman, and degrading treatment that may amount to torture, directly contravening the UN Convention against Torture.

Human Rights Watch has echoed these concerns, warning that the public humiliation causes lasting psychological damage to the victims. Despite these international condemnations, local officials continue to defend the practice as a necessary deterrent and a fundamental component of the province's cultural and religious identity.

Historical Precedents and Health Concerns

This recent wave of punishments follows a severe incident in August, when a woman became the first person publicly caned for live-streaming obscene acts with a man on social media. That event drew significant attention due to the digital nature of the crime and the public documentation of the punishment on mobile phones.

Even more severe penalties were administered in September, when a couple received one hundred lashes for adultery. The punishment was so intense that the woman collapsed from the pain, and her partner required a temporary halt to the caning due to health concerns. Darma Mustika, head of the General Crimes Section of the Banda Aceh District Attorney's Office, explained that the pause was necessary to allow the man to rest and recover his strength.

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The caning resumed after the brief interruption, with the man ultimately receiving the full one hundred lashes. These extreme cases illustrate the rigorous enforcement of Sharia law in the region. The combination of public visibility, physical pain, and social stigma creates a powerful deterrent effect that local authorities believe is essential for maintaining social order and religious compliance in Aceh.