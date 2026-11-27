The European Automobile Manufacturers Association warns that excluding Turkish facilities from the Industrial Accelerator Act harms competitiveness and investment.

The European Automobile Manufacturers Association ( ACEA) has formally urged the European Commission to include automakers existing production facilities in Türkiye within the geographic scope of the proposed Industrial Accelerator Act. This appeal comes as the EU debates new origin rules that could exclude vehicles manufactured in neighboring countries from receiving support under the Made in EU framework.

Protecting Existing Manufacturing Investments

ACEA argues that omitting current Turkish plants from the new incentive structure would severely undermine the global competitiveness of European automotive manufacturers. The association emphasized that penalizing companies for investments made under previous regulations threatens the stability of long-standing capital commitments. Creating uncertainty regarding future production decisions could deter further industrial activity in the region.

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The organization highlighted the deep integration between the automotive sectors of Türkiye and Europe. Established production operations in Türkiye contribute significantly to European supply chains, provide substantial employment, and drive value creation across the continent. These integrated operations are not merely peripheral but are central to the efficiency of the wider European industrial base.

This integration is particularly vital in the heavy-duty vehicle segment, where European automakers produce approximately 33,000 units annually at plants located in Türkiye. Excluding this output from the new framework would remove a significant portion of strategic manufacturing capacity from the benefits of the Industrial Accelerator Act. ACEA proposed targeted exemptions for existing operations in integrated neighboring countries to protect these investments without compromising the EU goal of strengthening its industrial base.

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Industry Giants and Ford Motor Raise Concerns

Ford Motor also joined the chorus of criticism on Thursday, opposing proposed EU rules that would exclude vehicles made in Türkiye from Made in Europe incentives. The company warned that such a move would unfairly penalize investments made under the bloc existing regulations and weaken automakers operating within Europe. Ford urged EU policymakers to help the industry compete effectively against Chinese rivals who benefit from state-supported manufacturing advantages.

Ford provided specific details regarding its manufacturing footprint to illustrate the extent of European integration. The company stated that 50 percent of the parts used in its Transit vans are produced in Europe. Furthermore, these vehicles were developed and tested in Germany, the UK, and Belgium in strict accordance with the rules in force at the time of their creation.

The stance taken by major automakers reflects a broader industry concern that rigid origin criteria could disrupt established supply chains. By highlighting the percentage of European-sourced components and the multinational development process, Ford and ACEA argue that Turkish-produced vehicles still embody significant European industrial value. They contend that excluding these goods from incentives contradicts the original intent of supporting European-led industrial excellence.

Legislative Timeline and Strategic Implications

The Industrial Accelerator Act was unveiled by the European Commission on March 4 with the aim of boosting European manufacturing in strategic sectors. These sectors include automotive, steel, cement, aluminum, and clean technology. The draft legislation seeks to link public procurement contracts and incentive programs to Made in EU manufacturing requirements and specific origin criteria.

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Under the current proposal, the framework assesses both the location of final product manufacturing and the origin of its constituent components. This dual assessment method creates a complex compliance landscape for automakers with cross-border production networks. The final conditions governing Turkish plants will be determined by the text agreed upon by the EU Council and the European Parliament.

European Parliament committees are currently reviewing the draft legislation while member states work towards a common position. EU competitiveness ministers are scheduled to assess progress on this file in Brussels on December 3. The outcome of these deliberations will define the future relationship between EU industrial policy and its manufacturing partners in neighboring countries. Stakeholders are watching closely to see if the proposed exemptions will be adopted to prevent economic disruption.