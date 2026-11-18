Hardware store opened this month on Jacklin Road.

On Nov. 14 Milpitas City Council members. city staff and community members came out to celebrate the grand opening of Ace Hardware at 395 Jacklin Road.

The Milpitas store is among the Ace locations that carry frozen pies from The Pie Company in Ripon, CA. Milpitas has a new neighborhood hardware store. On Nov. 14 Milpitas City Council members. city staff and community members came out to celebrate the grand opening of Ace Hardware.

Also read Braves Matt Olson Takes Home Second Career Silver Slugger

“Neighbors stopped by to welcome the store and explore the aisles, and the day showed what a great small business opening looks like: friendly service, local pride and plenty of excitement,” reads a press release from the city. Ace Hardware is located at 395 Jacklin Road.

The Milpitas store is among the Ace locations that carry frozen pies from The Pie Company in Ripon, CA.Santa Claus is coming to town just in time to lead the community countdown to light Milpitas’s holiday tree. The Dec. 4 tree lighting features performances by the Milpitas Community Concert Band, Community Choir and other local groups, as well as hot cocoa, crafts and photo ops with Santa.

Advertisement

The event runs 7-9 p.m. at the Milpitas Community Center, 457 E. Calaveras Blvd. For more information, call 408-586-3225, visit The Friends of the Milpitas Library are holding their Big Winter Book Sale Dec. 3-6, featuring a large number of books and media from all genres. Thursday, Dec. 3 is members-only night from 5-8 p.m. Friends memberships can be purchased at the door.

Sales hours on Friday, Dec. 4, and Saturday, Dec. 5, are 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 6, is bargain day, when books and media are $5 per grocery bag; sale hours are 10 a.m.-4 p.m.