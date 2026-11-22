Washington State guard Ace Glass has transferred to Vanderbilt, bringing his record-breaking scoring prowess and leadership experience to the SEC.

Washington State guard Ace Glass has officially transferred to Vanderbilt University, joining the Commodores for the upcoming season. The move marks a significant step in Glass's rapid rise through college basketball, following a historic debut campaign at Washington State where he shattered multiple scoring records.

Glass Shatters Scoring Records at Washington State

Ace Glass averaged 16.4 points per game during his freshman year at Washington State, a figure that stood as the highest scoring average for any freshman in the West Coast Conference last season. His performance ranked fourth overall in the entire West Coast Conference and placed him in the top 20 among all college basketball freshmen nationwide. This consistency was highlighted by his standout performance, including a 40-point outing against Arizona State.

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During his single season with the Cougars, Glass set the new Washington State single-season freshman scoring record with a total of 525 points. He also surpassed a legendary milestone by breaking Klay Thompson's franchise record for single-season freshman three-pointers, making 71 deep shots. These achievements continued a trajectory of record-breaking that began in his high school career in Rialto, California, where he amassed more than 2,000 career points.

Development of Leadership and Basketball IQ

Glass's journey to the collegiate level was shaped by a versatile athletic background in his hometown, where he played both basketball and football before committing fully to hoops. He credits his parents, who both played basketball in high school, for introducing him to the sport as early as one or two years old. This early exposure included backyard practice sessions focused on fundamental skills like jabsteps, which laid the groundwork for his future success.

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Playing at Rancho Cucamonga, Glass developed a leadership style rooted in communication and adaptability. He balanced leading by example with vocal encouragement, tailoring his approach to suit individual teammates and game situations. His time in elite AAU circuits, including the adidas 3SSB Spring All-Circuit, allowed him to refine these skills alongside peers like current UCLA guard Jaylen Petty under the guidance of Coach Clayton Williams.

Despite breaking high school records and rarely losing in AAU play, Glass entered the recruiting process as a three-star recruit. After initially committing to Texas A&M, a coaching change prompted him to re-open his recruitment. A visit to Washington State resulted in a new commitment, where he chose to embrace the uncertainty of a new environment by dedicating countless hours to film study and skill development.

Physical Evolution and SEC Transition

At Washington State, Glass treated his freshman year as a comprehensive learning experience, filtering out external noise from fans and focusing on feedback from his parents, agents, and coaches. He emphasized the importance of being a student of the game, which included analyzing both successes and failures on the court. This intellectual approach to basketball helped him establish himself as one of the top scorers in the West Coast Conference.

Deciding to transfer to Vanderbilt was influenced by the opportunity to showcase his complete game and develop his leadership within a different collegiate culture. Glass pointed to the recent success of former Commodores like Duke Miles, Tyler Nickel, and AK Okereke, along with the influence of Coach Byington, as key factors in his decision. He viewed Vanderbilt as the ideal environment to continue his growth as a player and leader.

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Glass is prepared to navigate the increased physicality of the SEC, noting that the conference is significantly faster and larger than the West Coast Conference. He has focused on adjusting his game to handle the pace and size, specifically working on his floater and improving his body mechanics. He has added approximately 20 pounds of muscle, moving from 185 pounds to around 205 pounds, to better withstand the physical demands of the league.

Adapting to the Vanderbilt System

Upon arriving at Vanderbilt, Glass has already begun integrating into the team's system, learning specific nuances such as hunting for three-point opportunities and effectively playing off two feet. He has cited the influence of teammates like Tyler Tanner in his ongoing development. Glass believes his improved ball-handling, shooting, and defensive skills, combined with his enhanced physical strength, position him well to thrive in the SEC.

The transition represents a natural progression for a player who has consistently defied odds and expectations throughout his career. From being a three-star recruit to becoming a record-setting freshman and now a key contributor at a major SEC program, Glass's dedication to improvement remains his defining characteristic. His journey reflects a blend of family inspiration, relentless work ethic, and a clear vision for his future in basketball.