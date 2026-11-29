Ace Combat 8: Wings of Theve dropped new details about what's coming to the game as part of Season 2's content and Ace Pass

Ace Combat 8: Wings of Theve dropped new details about what's coming to the game as part of Season 2's content and Ace Pass Ace Combat 8: Wings of Theve launches Season 2 on December 1 with a new Ace Pass, aircraft, cosmetics, and missions.

Ace Combat 8 Season 2 adds Co-Op Warfare Kaninfot Valley and Ace Combat 7's Co-Op Assault Anchorhead Bay. Ace Combat 8 players can unlock the X-40 Nightmare at the new Captain rank, while Premium Ace Pass adds Mihaly's jet. Ace Combat 8 Season 2 also brings limited-time events, bonus drops, and a Live Music Fest 2026 on December 23-24. on December 1.

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Along with a new Ace Pass , you'll see a number of new cosmetics, some new plane options, and some missions from, including new aircraft, additional customization options, challenges, brand-new missions, and a new Ace Pass. Additionally, players who purchase the Premium Ace Pass will unlock the Mihaly A. Shilage aircraft, which famously appeared inFree updates will also be included in this Season 2 Update.