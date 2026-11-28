Good news for parade watchers! While Saturday morning will remain breezy along the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade route, it will be dry, and the giant balloons will fly.

AccuWeather forecast for NYC, New York, New Jersey and ConnecticutGood news for parade watchers! While Saturday morning will remain breezy along the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade route, winds are expected to stay well below the threshold that would prevent the giant balloons from flying.

Forecast conditions around the 8:30 a.m. start time call for cloudy skies, breezy conditions, and temperatures in the mid-40s. The weather is expected to remain dry through the parade, with readings climbing into the upper 40s by midday. Some sunshine may return later in the afternoon, though little is expected during the event itself. Clouds are expected to give way to some sunshine Saturday afternoon and Sunday, with highs ranging from 50 to 55 degrees.

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Skies will begin clouding over again Sunday night as another round of rain approaches. Rain is expected to arrive during the pre-dawn hours Monday and continue into the morning commute. Wet roads, ponding and a few lingering downpours could create travel issues, especially from New York City north and east. Conditions improve later Monday as skies clear, but gusty winds will return, reaching up to 40 mph.