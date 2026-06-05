Accused pastor killer changes plea, avoids death penalty

The man accused of murdering a New River pastor and attempting to harm other religious leaders has reached a plea agreement with the Maricopa County Attorney's Office.

NEW RIVER, AZ — The man accused of murdering a New River pastor and attempting to harm other religious leaders has reached a plea agreement with the Maricopa County Attorney's Office.

Adam Scheafe officially changed his plea Friday morning. In court, Scheafe pleaded guilty to multiple charges, including first-degree murder. The judge outlined aspects of the agreement in court, including that he would be sentenced to natural life for the murder charge. See previous coverage in the video player above NEW RIVER MURDER Scheafe has now pleaded guilty in the death of Bill Schonemann.

Schonemann was a beloved pastor from New River who was found dead in his home at the end of April 2025. Scheafe sat down with ABC15 last year, detailing his cross-country plan to kill religious leaders. Originally, he told ABC15 he wanted the death penalty and had already confessed to the FBI. At the time, he was being held in Coconino County, where he was arrested by law enforcement.

He was later charged with Schonemann's death and extradited to Maricopa County. In July 2025, he first pleaded not guilty.

Then in December, he filed to represent himself, and in March of 2026, he attempted to plead no contest. Jude Starr said they would meet again in April and discuss it more. When everyone arrived at court, prosecutors said Scheafe had a"change of heart" following the death of his dad and stepmom in a plane crash. After court, Scheafe sent ABC15 a message saying he had still planned to plead guilty.

"...but it just didn't work out that way. I have to trust God in all things so if it's a life sentence, then that's what it is. At this point I just want closure for everyone. " Latest from ABC15:





abc15 / 🏆 263. in US We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

New details emerge in case of homeless man accused of sexually assaulting female UCLA studentsNew horrific details have emerged about a homeless man accused of sexually assaulting and kidnapping female students during his crime spree in their UCLA dorms last month.

Read more »

New Jersey man accused of killing wife with barbell allegedly confessed in messages to relatives: reportA New Jersey man allegedly used a barbell to kill his wife and confessed in emails and texts to family, according to a Monmouth County affidavit.

Read more »

Woman who accused Graham Platner of abuse says New York Times 'twisted' her storyThe allegations of physical abuse could not be independently verified, and Platner has strongly denied them.

Read more »

Man accused of assaulting woman running along Jordan River TrailA man who allegedly assaulted a woman he did not know who was running along the Jordan River Trail has been arrested.

Read more »