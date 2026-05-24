Accused of Too Many Characters including Racism, Obi-Wan Kenobi TV Show Irked Star Wars' Fervent Fans

A live-action Star Wars TV show was immediately met with intense criticism upon its 2022 release. One of the main points of contention was that the show didn't solely focus on the titular lead, Obi-Wan, but also featured a range of characters. Race-based criticism of one actor was also mentioned, which tarnished the show's reputation. Many fans agreed the show didn't have enough devoted superfans to warrant its existence.

fanbase is notorious for its fickle nature, swift backlash to unpopular projects, and, at times, outright vitriol. That has been proven time and again over the years, and while it might feel as though that began with Disney’s acquisition of the franchise in 2012, the truth is,The Rise of Skywalker should have been harshly criticized for that.

However, one live-action Star Wars TV show that was released four years ago was way too hated at the time, and it continues to get an unfair amount of criticism even today. was released in 2022, and it was immediately met with intense criticism. Among the complaints that fans had was the fact that the show didn’t solely focus on the titular lead, Obi-Wan, but rather incorporated a range of characters, from new Reva Sevander to a young Princess Leia.

It’s worth noting, though, that a significant part of the backlash to Reva was rooted in racism targeting Reva actor Moses Ingram, which Obi-Wan actor Ewan McGregor himself acknowledged in addition to that, many fans simply didn’t like the show and fell back on the common refrain heard from certain parts of this fanbase these days, including the idea that ‘no one asked for the show’ (which is, obviously, not true, as many fans were perfectly happy about and excited for it).

Some also took issue with the concept of Star Wars revisiting this era of the timeline at all, particularly by introducing a brand-new reunion between Darth Vader and Obi-Wan Kenobi, which these fans argued undercut the prequel and original trilogies and deviated too much from previous canon. Whatever the reason, the show continues to be bashed by some in the fanbase four years later, and much of the heat that it gets is far more intense than the show deserves





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Fan Backlash Accused Of Racism Live-Action Star Wars Show Key Points Of Contention Show Criticized By Fans

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