Accused Of Murder – Accused And His Partner Deny Accusations

Jamie Varley and his partner deny accusations of murdering Preston Davey and sexually assaulting him. In his defense, Varley claimed 'our son has never been sexually abused'. The couple were approved for adoption in January 2023.

A teacher accused of murdering a baby he was adopting with his partner, Jamie Varley, 37, denied killing the infant and told a jury: 'our son has never been sexually abused'.

Varley began giving evidence in his trial at Preston Crown Court. Varley was charged with sexually abusing and murdering Preston Davey, a 13-month-old infant, on July 27, 2023. Jurors were informed that a post-mortem examination showed he died from being smothered and had injuries consistent with a serious sexual assault. Jamie Varley, dressed in a dark suit, light blue shirt, and tie, responded to the court that 'No, I did not kill Preston Davey by blocking his airways'.

This went on to cover whether he molested Preston, wilfully committed physical or psychological harm, and previous convictions. In his defense, he claimed he took 'innocent' videos and pictures of Preston naked and in the bath, thinking it would bring joy to the baby when he was older. Some described as 'silly' moments. The accused also claimed that only a very small proportion of videos featured the baby with no clothes on.

On messages sent to the friend discussing Preston's sleeping patterns and parenting challenges, Varley confessed: 'He’s dead meat'. He also told his friend Carly Wilson: 'He’s just annoying LOL (laugh out loud)'. While defending his language, Varley claimed it was just part of his personality, being dramatic. He put his emotions into words and used dramatic language to make a point.

When asked about second thoughts about adopting Preston, he said 'Absolutely not, no'. He thought parenting would be a breeze. During cross-examination by Nicholas Johnson KC, Mr Johnson also questioned Varley over his Psychiatrist’s evidence - whether his evidence was amended and to what changes. Mr Johnson questioned Varley about the content of videos and messages to Ms Wilson and Sarah Dunn, respectively.

The court learned Varley met McGowan-Fazakerley in 2018 and he practically moved in straightaway. The couple decided to become parents shortly after, 'settled on the adoption process'. They were approved for adoption in January 2023 and as prospective parents for Preston in March. On the first day that Varley and McGowan-Fazakerley brought Preston home, he was welcomed with a shower party and a mural painted behind the baby's cot, with Preston's names adorned onto the wall





DailyMail / 🏆 86. in US We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Accused Baby Murder Sexual Abuse Adoption Process Social Circles Omitting Emotions From Words Dramatic Language Upcoming Year Group Presentations Preparing For Parenting Adopting Preston Decorating A Room For Preston Psychiatrist Evidence Content Of Videos And Messages Adoptive Parenting Free Willy Time Round One With Preston Baby Shower Greeting Preston Social Circles: Sassy Dramatic

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