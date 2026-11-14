Accidental phone call prompts investigation into Roy officers' comments

KUTV CBS 2 provides local news, weather forecasts, traffic updates, notices of events and items of interest in the community, sports and entertainment programming for Salt Lake City and nearby towns and communities in the Great Salt Lake area, including Jordan Meadows, Millcreek, Murray, Holladay, Kearns, West Valley City, West Jordan, South...

An accidental phone call touched off an investigation into comments from Roy police officers, including one officer’s statement about not responding if someone were reported to be in distress.

An accidental phone call touched off an investigation into comments from Roy police officers, including one officer’s statement about not responding if someone were reported to be in distress. Dustin Pundt said he contacted Roy police to report a missing package. An officer apparently called him back by accident, and Pundt could hear officers talking.

Also read Residents vent about Salt Lake City's residential housing zoning proposal

“It started with him saying derogatory things about me, so I just hit record and muted myself,” Pundt said, adding that the officer spoke of standing down if Pundt were in the midst of a crisis. “I get that call threatening suicide. My sirens don’t work. Now I can go home,” the officer is heard saying.

“I don’t even want to call --- about this because she’s going to be all, ‘Oh yeah, he took my toothbrush once in 1974 while ---ing me,’” the officer said. At another point in the conversation, an officer said, “Can I tell Dustin Pundt to go shove it up his —? ” 2News asked whether the statements could be attributed to officers having stressful jobs and “blowing off steam.

Advertisement

” “We’ve all had stressful jobs, but I’ve never made jokes about sexual assault to let off steam,” Pundt said.

“I think it speaks more to their character than anything. ” Roy police Sgt. Josh Taylor called the recording “concerning” and said an outside police agency was investigating, but he did not say which department. FAA lifts nationwide ground stop, with DHS blaming 'outdated' air traffic control system The Federal Aviation Administration lifted a nationwide ground stop on Friday night several hours after the agency directed airports to hold departing traffic due to "extraordinary circumstances.

"Utah, BYU football games face travel disruptions from nationwide FAA ground stopMan who reported sheriff for suspected DUI responds to obstruction charge Box Elder County officials say investigators found insufficient evidence to substantiate allegations that Sheriff Kevin Potter drove under the influence of alcohol in a January incident. El Niño could bring a significant increase in Lake Powell reservoir levels. But how the precipitation falls will determine whether it’s a benefit or a challenge to manage.