Accidental Death of Reality TV Star Jake Hall in Majorca

The death of Jake Hall, a reality TV star from The Only Way is Essex, in Majorca is being investigated as an accidental death. However, the circumstances surrounding his passing are still unclear.

The party went on until morning. There was drink, laughter and music so loud that one neighbour reported a sound like drilling coming through the wall of reality TV star Jake Hall ’s rented villa in the Spanish town of Santa Margalida, Majorca .

But just after 7.10am on Wednesday 6 May, the music suddenly stopped. It is unclear which of the half-dozen guests partying at the £200-a-night property first came across the body. What we do know is that 35-year-old Hall was found lying motionless in a pool of his own blood, shards of glass protruding from his chest and neck. Emergency services were at the scene by 7.30am, but were unable to save him.

Hall’s body was removed at around 1pm after the Spanish Civil Guard finished questioning his five companions. It later emerged that the former model, clothing designer and aspiring artist – who found fame on The Only Way is Essex (TOWIE) in 2015 – was in an ‘agitated’ state shortly before crashing through the villa’s glass-framed back door which led out to a small private garden.

Days later the Civil Guard declared the incident ‘appears to be an accidental death’ before clarifying: ‘There is nothing pointing to it being the result of a crime at this stage. ’ Ten days on, sources close to the investigation maintain that Hall’s death was accidental. But this is far from the end of the story.

For, in a country where autopsy results are not made public, vague statements from the Civil Guard have done little to quell the chorus of disbelief as to just how a fit, healthy and much-loved British man could have died in such unusual circumstances. Is all really as it seems?

It emerged that the former model, clothing designer and aspiring artist – who found fame on The Only Way is Essex in 2015 – was in an ‘agitated’ state shortly before crashing through the villa’s glass-framed back doo





DailyMail / 🏆 86. in US We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Jake Hall The Only Way Is Essex Accidental Death Majorca Civil Guard Autopsy Results Substance Abuse Debts TOWIE The Rolling Stones Instagram Post

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

'Communities Not Cages': 200+ Actions Across US Protest ICE Warehouse DetentionJake Johnson is a senior editor and staff writer for Common Dreams.

Read more »

Tragedy in Majorca as Former TOWIE Star Jake Hall Dies After Art Scam SpiralFormer reality star and artist Jake Hall has died in a tragic accident in Spain following a period of mental health struggles and a significant financial scam.

Read more »

Roger Daltrey of The Who announces tour, three NY shows. Get ticketsThe Rock Hall of Famer “Won’t Get Fooled Again” at Town Hall on Sept. 27.

Read more »

The Tragic and Mysterious Death of TOWIE Star Jake Hall in MajorcaAn in-depth look at the accidental death of reality star Jake Hall, exploring the events leading up to his passing and the controversies surrounding the investigation.

Read more »