Accept Google's AI or lose search access? San Diego schools face a big decision

Google is giving school districts until January to make a decision about AI. Here's how San Diego County schools are responding.

School districts across San Diego County must decide whether to enable Google's AI features or lose access to its search engine. As San Diego County school districts wrestle with how much tech to allow in the classroom, Google just gave them an ultimatum.

The tech giant is giving districts until January 2027 to opt in for it’s AI search functions, or abandon the search engine entirely. NBC 7’s Shandel Menezes has more. San Diego County school districts face a January deadline to decide whether to opt in to Google's artificial intelligence features or lose access to the company's search engine, forcing educators to weigh the benefits of AI against concerns about student access to the technology.

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Google plans to disable a range of AI-powered features, including Gemini, Gemini Notebook and Search in January to give school districts more control over the technology students can access. However, districts that want to continue using Google Search will have to opt in to the AI features. Oceanside Unified School District plans to continue using Google Search features. The district has taken a gradual approach to introducing artificial intelligence this school year, expanding access as students get older.

Nicole DeWitt, the district's deputy superintendent of instruction, said students currently cannot access generative AI tools on district-issued devices.

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“Chat bots like the Ask Gemini feature ChatGPT, Claude, OpenAI ... Those are not accessible on our district-issued Chromebook devices," DeWitt said. San Ysidro School District and San Marcos Unified School District also acknowledged the upcoming changes and said they would continue monitoring the situation. Neither district specified whether it would opt in to Google's AI features.

As districts consider their options, students are already seeing artificial intelligence become a more common part of everyday learning.

“I feel like I see a lot of people using AI now,” said Delilah Ortiz, a student at El Camino High School. Some students believe the focus should be on establishing guidelines for AI use rather than banning the technology entirely.

“I think it's more about how it's instituted. I don't think in classrooms it should be outright banned. I think there needs to be, like rules put on it on like how teachers want their students to be able to use it,” said Gustavo Molano, another El Camino High School student. Google's policy change gives districts about two months to determine how they will handle access to the search engine and its accompanying AI tools.

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The changes also come after broader scrutiny of Google's dominance in online search. In a landmark 2024 antitrust case brought by the Justice Department and states, a federal judge ruled that Google illegally maintained a monopoly in the search business. This story was originally reported for broadcast by NBC San Diego. AI tools helped convert the story to a digital article, and an NBC San Diego journalist edited the article for publication.