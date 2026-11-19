Virginia Tech followed up its beatdown loss to SMU with a lackluster performance at home against Stanford. The Hokies are now 6-4 and have lost two in a row. He

followed up its beatdown loss to SMU with a lackluster performance at home against Stanford. The Hokies are now 6-4 and have lost two in a row.

Here is how Virginia Tech and the rest of the ACC look heading into Week 12 of the college football season. Cal, who is in the midst of a four-game losing streak, takes over the bottom spot in the ACC following a blowout loss to Virginia. The Golden Bears were never able to get anything going on offense and garnered only 201 total yards in the 36-7 loss. Home matchups against Stanford and Pitt remain for Cal.

Also read Two Winners, Two Losers From Virginia Tech's 85-68 Win Over Richmond

NC State held an 11-point lead with under seven minutes to play against Syracuse. From there, quarterback CJ Bailey threw a pick-six, and the Wolfpack defense allowed Steve Angeli and the Orange to drive 49 yards down the field to score the go-ahead touchdown. It appears NC State is already looking ahead to the future with Philip Rivers calling the shots. The nightmare in Atlanta has subsided at least for a week.

Georgia Tech was able to go on the road to Death Valley and pick up a 20-6 upset win over Clemson. The three-headed rushing attack of Justice Haynes, Grady Adamson and Trelain Maddox was too much for the Tigers to handle as they combined for 253 rushing yards and two touchdowns.

The Yellow Jackets won't have long to celebrate the upset win, as they close the season out by hosting Wake Forest and traveling to Athens to take on the AP's number one team, Georgia. Three straight losses have derailed Boston College's season. The latest was a dominating 41-6 loss to Notre Dame. In the loss to the Fighting Irish, the Eagles were only able to amass 136 total yards and averaged a grim 2.4 yards per play.

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Boston College hosts Syracuse this week for a good chance to pick up its fifth win. What happened in Blacksburg? Two weeks ago, Virginia Tech beat Clemson in Death Valley for the first time since 2007, and now the Hokies are coming off an embarrassing loss to Stanford at Lane Stadium. A Cardinal team that had lost 15 consecutive road games marched into Virginia Tech's prized Lane Stadium and completely shut the Hokies down.

With a Miami road trip coming up, it nearly eliminates any chance James Franklin had at an 8-win campaign in his first year in Blacksburg. What a win for Stanford and head coach Tavita Pritchard. Traveling cross-country into one of the more hostile environments in college football and upsetting Virginia Tech is a major accomplishment for Pritchard in his first season with the Cardinal.

As I mentioned above, the win snapped a 15-game road losing streak that lasted over two years. Stanford now sits one win away from bowl eligibility. North Carolina and head coach Bill Belichick struggled once again to close out a game, this time a 16-14 loss to Louisville. The Tar Heels had opportunities to win, but couldn't pull through.

They sit one win away from bowl eligibility with a road trip to Virginia looming. Virginia blew out Cal 36-6 behind a dominating defensive performance that consisted of two pick-sixes. The Cavaliers only allowed the Golden Bears' offense to eclipse 201 total yards. Sitting one game from bowl eligibility, Virginia hosts North Carolina in a major matchup next week.

No purchase necessary. 50 U.S./D.C. 18+. Entry opens 3PM ET Dec 6, 2026 and closes 8PM ET Dec 18, 2026. Void where prohibited. Pitt lost its fourth game out of its last five since losing starting quarterback Mason Heintschel to injury with a 16-10 loss to Florida State.

The Panthers actually outgained the Seminoles 306-260, but allowed 10 points in the second half, which turned out to be costly. Pitt travels to take on Louisville this week in a tough matchup. Clemson's offense and quarterback situation have left much to be desired this season, and quarterback Tait Reynolds' injury against Georgia Tech worsened the situation.

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In the Tigers' 20-6 loss to the Yellow Jackets, Clemson's offense put up just 228 total yards, and head coach Dabo Swinney's seat may be warming up. A tough road matchup against Duke looms for the Tigers. Florida State won its second consecutive game under interim head coach Rick Stockstill with a 16-10 win over Pitt. Quarterback Ashton Daniels threw for 163 yards and rushed for 27 yards in the win.

The Seminoles host NC State this week. Syracuse has quietly moved up to fifth in my rankings and sits just one win away from bowl eligibility following its comeback win on the road against NC State. The Orange trailed by 15 in the fourth quarter before scoring 21 fourth-quarter points to complete the comeback win. Syracuse has a prime opportunity to become bowl-eligible as they travel to Boston College this Saturday.

In one of the more important ACC matchups of the year, SMU — coming off a 51-28 blowout win over Virginia Tech — lost its first conference game at home since joining the ACC in a 49-7 loss to Wake Forest. The Mustangs trailed 42-0 at halftime and never looked competitive with the Demon Deacons. SMU has another touch matchup in its sight with a road trip to Notre Dame this Saturday night.

Duke, behind another impressive performance by running back Nate Sheppard , was competitive with Miami, but just couldn't do enough. Sheppard has placed himself into the Heisman race, and for good reason. The sophomore back has 1,320 rushing yards and 19 rushing touchdowns, which both rank second in the nation. Louisville picked up its fifth straight win with a 16-14 victory on the road against North Carolina.

The Cardinals didn't look dominant against the Tar Heels, but they did do enough when it mattered to pick up the road win. While still technically alive for the ACC Championship Game, Louisville will need help from around the conference. Domination. Wake Forest has dominated every opponent on its schedule with the exception of Miami, and this team is a real contender to make noise in the College Football Playoff.

The Demon Deacons sit one win away from clinching their spot in the ACC Championship. They have a road game against Georgia Tech coming up this week. No Malachi Toney, no problem. Miami never really had any worries in its 36-25 win over Duke, with quarterback Darian Mensah continuing his strong campaign with 382 yards and a touchdown.

The Hurricanes close the season out with home games against Virginia Tech and Boston College.