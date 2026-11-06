Miami Hurricanes Defeat Pittsburgh 30-10, Strengthening ACC Playoff Bid Over Wake Forest

Wake Forest and Miami top the ACC power rankings after dominant victories, while Florida State hires an interim coach following Mike Norvell's dismissal.

The Miami Hurricanes delivered a statement performance by defeating the Pittsburgh Panthers 30-10 at Hard Rock Stadium, solidifying their status as the premier team in the Atlantic Coast Conference. This decisive victory keeps the undefeated Hurricanes atop the conference standings and strengthens their bid for a College Football Playoff berth in the October 2026 season. Head Coach Mario Cristobal ensured his squad maintained complete control throughout the contest, shutting down an offensive unit that had previously struggled against top-tier competition. The win not only preserves Miami's perfect record but also sends a clear message to rival programs regarding the level of dominance required to compete in the postseason race.

Wake Forest remains the primary challenger in the ACC, having established itself as the only other ranked team remaining in the conference following a series of upsets by other powerhouses. The Demon Deacons continue to leverage their superior offensive execution, a trait they displayed during their commanding 51-7 victory over the Virginia Cavaliers earlier in the month. That dominant display, achieved immediately following a bye week, highlighted Wake Forest's ability to maintain momentum and avoid any signs of rust or fatigue. The contrast between Wake Forest's efficiency and Miami's defensive resilience creates a compelling narrative for the final weeks of the regular season.

Also read Wake Forest at No. 24 Vanderbilt Basketball: Game Central Rundown

The ACC's landscape has shifted dramatically with the exit of several programs from national contention. SMU suffered a shocking 30-27 defeat to the Syracuse Orange, a loss that knocked the Mustangs out of the top 25 rankings and derailed their College Football Playoff aspirations. Head Coach Rhett Lashlee now faces the daunting task of rallying his squad for a difficult remainder of the schedule, which includes tough road games against Virginia Tech, Wake Forest, and Notre Dame. Syracuse has capitalized on this momentum by securing two straight upsets, suddenly positioning itself back in contention for a bowl game after finding its rhythm at the perfect time.

Significant turmoil continues to affect Florida State, which fired Head Coach Mike Norvell following a dismal performance in their loss to Clemson at Doak S. Campbell Stadium. The Seminoles displayed a noticeable lack of effort and failed to show up properly after their bye week, prompting the administration to seek stability and a new direction. Clarence Hall is expected to take over as the interim head coach for the remaining games, a scenario the current administration may be evaluating based on historical precedents. The last time Florida State operated with an interim head coach, the team successfully defeated Boston College on the road, a fact that adds pressure to Hall's upcoming challenges.

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Other key developments within the conference include Louisville's resurgence and Pittsburgh's recent form. The Louisville Cardinals have won three straight games, highlighted by a 52-24 victory over Stanford where they accumulated over 500 yards of offense. This winning streak has positioned Louisville as a rising force capable of salvaging their season, even as they prepare to face tough opponents in the final weeks. Meanwhile, the Pittsburgh Panthers snapped a three-game losing streak with a 34-11 win against Georgia Tech, despite the significant setback of losing starting quarterback Mason Heintschel to a torn ACL.

The Duke Blue Devils also made a strong impression by securing a convincing 47-2 victory over Boston College, though their path to Charlotte for the season finale remains uncertain. Duke still must navigate matchups against Miami and Wake Forest, making a return to the conference championship game appear unlikely at this stage. Boston College's progress fell apart in that loss, but the Eagles retain a chance to improve their bowl eligibility by facing a Florida State team in transition. Clemson enjoyed an offensive surge in their win over Florida State, but they face a critical regular-season finale against South Carolina to close out their conference play.

The final standings will hinge on how these teams perform in November, with only one week remaining after the current matchups. The ACC has one final week to determine its automatic bid and playoff participants, adding urgency to every snap and decision. With Miami and Wake Forest as the only ranked teams left in the conference following recent upsets, the pressure is immense on both programs to maintain their momentum. The outcome of this race will not only decide the conference champion but also influence the broader national playoff picture for the second time in three years.

North Carolina provided a competitive test for Miami earlier in the season, trailing the Hurricanes before eventually succumbing in a controversial result. The Tar Heels' performance, despite the loss, demonstrated the depth of talent in the conference and the difficulty of securing victories against elite opponents. As the season winds down, teams like North Carolina and Boston College will focus on securing bowl eligibility, while others like Stanford face elimination from postseason contention. Georgia Tech sits on the brink of elimination, one loss away from becoming the first ACC program to be mathematically eliminated from bowl contention.

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The narrative of the 2026 ACC season is defined by the stark contrast between the steady excellence of Miami and Wake Forest and the volatility experienced by programs like Florida State and SMU. As the conference prepares for its finale, the focus remains on the two teams that have consistently performed at a high level. The Hurricanes and Demon Deacons must survive the final stretch to convert their dreams of a College Football Playoff appearance into reality. Their performances in these crucial late-season games will determine the legacy of the 2026 ACC season.