The ACC has suspended Stanquan Clark and Greg Smith III for the first half of upcoming games after a postgame brawl between Louisville and North Carolina. See details on the penalties.

The Atlantic Coast Conference (ACC) has announced disciplinary sanctions against the University of North Carolina and Louisville football programs following a chaotic postgame altercation. The conference office imposed team fines and player suspensions after both squads engaged in team-wide brawls following Louisville's 16-14 victory over the Tarheels.

Suspensions Impact Upcoming ACC Matchups

Stanquan Clark of the Louisville Cardinals and Greg Smith III of the North Carolina Tarheels have been officially benched for the first half of their respective upcoming contests. Smith will miss the opening half of Saturday's matchup against Virginia. Clark faces a similar restriction when Louisville travels to play Pittsburgh next Saturday.

Also read ACC Announces Week 12 Kickoff Times for Wake Forest vs Georgia Tech

ACC Confirms Administrative Support For Penalties

University officials have publicly endorsed the disciplinary measures enacted by the conference leadership. Reports indicate that administration members stated they support the actions taken by the ACC commissioner one hundred percent. The conference determined that immediate punitive action was necessary to address the conduct displayed on the field.

Brawl Erupts With Seconds Remaining On Clock

The violence occurred with fourteen seconds still active on the game clock after Louisville executed its final kneel-down play. Referees had not yet signaled the end of the contest when players from both rosters began shoving and throwing punches at one another. The altercation transformed from a few shoves into a full-blown melee before officials could regain control.

Advertisement

Unclear Why Specific Players Face Sanctions

Video footage appears to show Greg Smith III engaging in a physical altercation with Louisville's Naeer Jackson just before the wider fight began. The specific involvement of Clark during the initial stages of the chaos remains unclear. It is not immediately obvious why the conference targeted Clark and Smith for suspension while ignoring other participants.

Instigators Face No Disciplinary Action From League

Xavier Lewis of the Tarheels and Johnnie Brown III of the Cardinals are alleged to have instigated the brawl. Despite their central roles in starting the fight, neither player will face any punishment from the league. This disparity in sanctions has drawn attention given the severity of the penalties imposed on Clark and Smith.