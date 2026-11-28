The regular season is close to wrapping up.

Nov 21, 2026; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Wake Forest Demon Deacons head coach Jake Dickert on the sideline against the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets in the first quarter at Bobby Dodd Stadium at Hyundai Field.

Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect The final week of the 2026 regular season has arrived in the ACC, and the conference still has two potential College Football Playoff contenders: the Miami Hurricanes and the Wake Forest Demon Deacons. Wake Forest dominated once again last weekend, while the Hurricanes faced a scare at home. Either way, surviving is the most important thing with Selection Sunday swiftly approaching.1.

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Miami Hurricanes Miami survived, but not without drama. The Hurricanes trailed 14-0 in the opening frame.