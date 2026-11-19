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Yesterday, the Arizona Corporation Commission voted to approve Salt River Project’s proposed Marigold gas plant in Pinal County, and also approved Tucson Electric Power’s proposed rate increase, as well as its proposed Annual Rate Adjustment Mechanism that would allow the utility to increase its rates every year with very little oversight.

Yet again, the Commission’s decisions are at odds with the best interests of ratepayers, issuing rulings that collectively worsen air quality, raise costs, and limit transparency. SRP’s gas-fired Marigold power plant is a part of the larger Marigold Energy Center, which would include solar and battery storage.

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But the 675-megawatt gas plant exposes customers to volatile fuel prices while worsening air quality in a county that already experiences some of the state’s most degraded air, and fails to meet federal air quality standards. The Commission did not adequately analyze the plant’s environmental impacts before approving SRP’s Certificate of Environmental Compatibility application and approved it without any opportunity for public comment before the Commission.

The ACC also approved a significant rate increase for TEP, approving a 10% surge that customers will see reflected in utility bills starting in December. The utility had initially proposed a 14% increase. The decision comes as TEP’s parent company, Fortis, netted more than $1.7 billion in 2025 across its portfolio of utilities.

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The Commission also approved the utility’s adoption of “formula rates,” enabling TEP to fast-track rate increases every year without a public rate case, with limited oversight by the Commission and limited opportunities for public participation. However, Commissioner Lea Márquez-Peterson filed a proposed amendment in the case to deny approval of TEP’s formula rate mechanism.documenting various decisions the Commission has leveraged against the best interests of ratepayers despite the fact that Arizonans experience some of the“Today’s decisions continue a pattern Arizonans have become all too familiar with,” said Sierra Club Grand Canyon Chapter Director Sandy Bahr.

“The ACC has shown us time and again that it will continue to prioritize utility profits and polluters over the community it is supposed to protect. Rising energy costs, climate, and clean air are top of mind for Arizonans. The ACC clearly isn’t considering this as it continues to approve rate hikes and gas plants that pollute the air, and threaten groundwater.

” The Sierra Club is America’s largest and most influential grassroots environmental organization, with millions of members and supporters. In addition to protecting every person's right to get outdoors and access the healing power of nature, the Sierra Club works to promote clean energy, safeguard the health of our communities, protect wildlife, and preserve our remaining wild places through grassroots activism, public education, lobbying, and legal action. For more information, visit www.sierraclub.org.