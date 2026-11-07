Acalanes Dons Clinch Second Straight DAL Foothill Division Championship with 44-10 Victory

Under head coach Joel Isaac, the Acalanes High School football team defeated Benicia 44-10 to secure consecutive Diablo Athletic League Foothill Division titles, led by quarterback Tyler Winkles' four passing touchdowns.

Acalanes Dons’ Justin Davis celebrates with his teammates after scoring a touchdown in the first quarter of their Diablo Athletic League Foothill Division championship game at Acalanes High School in Lafayette, Calif.

, on Friday, Nov. 6, 2026. A handoff to running back Joaquin Bordi. A flip to wide receiver Finley Rivera. A throw to quarterback Tyler Winkles.

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Another touchdown on the board. The Philly Special, ran to perfection, the highlight of highlights in Acalanes’ 44-10 victory over Benicia to clinch a second straight Diablo Athletic League Foothill Division championship.took over as head coach last year, Acalanes had not won an outright league title since 1981. Under Isaac, they’ve done it in back-to-back years.

“It’s just a testament to this new era of Acalanes football,” said Acalanes head coach Joel “Coach Blue” Isaac. “For a long time, we were the doormat.

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Then, we started turning the ship, building the culture the way it should be and letting people know this is a place that is a hidden gem and plays not good football, but great football. ” Leading the way for the Dons was Winkles, who finished his night having completed 13-of-24 passes for 278 yards with four passing touchdowns and one receiving touchdown while also impacting the game with his legs.

As impressive as the numbers look, Isaac knows there’s more in the tank.

“I would say pedestrian, honestly,” Isaac said. “There were some missed throws. Obviously, he makes a lot of plays with his feet, but I’m going to speak for him because I know the young man: I don’t think it’s up to his standard. Maybe we played well on the stat sheet, but I think he wants some of those back, and I think he wants to play better than he did.

” Junior Justin Davis had the Dons’ lone rushing touchdown, while Bordi, Brennan Visnick, Grant Condy and Jackson Boselli hauled in receiving touchdowns. Condy and Max Volpian had interceptions, while Jonny Rubin knocked down a 35-yard field goal. Benicia’s lone points were generated by Ryder Passama’s 33-yard field goal and a rushing touchdown by Jeremiah Wilson.

Acalanes took a 7-0 lead on its first possession as Winkles lobbed a screen pass to Visnick, who dashed into the end zone for a score. Benicia responded with a field goal that brought the score to 7-3, but the Dons proceeded to take over the ballgame. Davis single-handedly produced Acalanes’ next touchdown, rattling off 19-yard and 15-yard runs before finding the end zone on a one-yard sneak to expand the Dons’ lead to 14-3.

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Condy put six more points on the board when he received a sharp pass from Winkles on a curl, made a move, then dashed 50 yards to the end zone for another score. At the half, Acalanes held a commanding 20-3 lead. Acalanes didn’t waste any time tacking on to its big lead in the second half when Winkles found Boselli on a 34-yard deep ball on a fourth-and-six situation, expanding the lead to 27-3.

When the Dons faced fourth-and-seven later in the third, Winkles found Bordi on a screen pass and Bordi handled the rest, running 37 yards to the house.

“I did not make that call,” Isaac laughed. “That was my call. We’ve had that in the bag for a little bit. We actually ran it a couple times last week, but is the best athlete on the field.

It’s okay if gets the ball. He’s the best athlete on the field every week. ”