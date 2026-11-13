Academy of Natural Sciences Launches Strategic Review Funded by Major Philanthropies

William Penn Foundation and other groups fund a year-long study to determine the future of the Academy of Natural Sciences of Drexel University after its abrupt closure.

After an initial period of hesitation regarding an offer from the city's largest foundation focused on the region, Drexel University has formally agreed to a review process. This initiative is fully funded by the William Penn Foundation alongside several other major philanthropic organizations. The goal of this collaborative effort is to produce a comprehensive vision for the Academy of Natural Sciences of Drexel University.

Strategic Review Mechanism and Advisory Board

The review process establishes an advisory board that has yet to be named. This board will oversee consultants who are expected to work for up to a year. These consultants will develop detailed recommendations regarding the future direction of the Academy. The announcement confirming this plan was released on Friday by a coalition of five foundations.

Also read Democratic political group launches new push to shape AI agenda ahead of 2028

The announcing entities include the William Penn Foundation, the Connelly Foundation, the Hamilton Family Charitable Trust, the Philadelphia Foundation, and the Knight Foundation. Their primary objective is to conduct a careful review of the current physical and fiscal conditions of the institution. They aim to develop a durable financial model that ensures long-term viability.

Background of the Abrupt Closure and Renegotiations

The path to this review began on September 1 when Drexel and the Academy announced the abrupt closure of the Academy's museum. This announcement came with just 30 days' notice. At that time, the Academy and Drexel boards were in the midst of attempting to renegotiate the terms of a 15-year-old affiliation agreement.

Advertisement

Before the museum doors closed, the William Penn Foundation offered to cover Drexel's operating support for the museum. This offer was intended to keep the museum operating while options for the future could be explored. The Academy indicated it was open to this proposal.

Drexel University did not immediately accept or decline the offer. Instead, the university stated at the time that no proposal had been presented that would provide a permanent, sustainable path forward for the museum. The beloved museum finally closed to the public at the end of the day on September 27. This closure followed a month of record attendance figures.

Stakeholder Positions and Community Impact

The arrival of a new advisory board and fresh data on the Academy's condition aims to inject an independent, authoritative voice into a civic cause. This situation has alarmed the arts and culture community. It has also spurred the involvement of the governor, the mayor, and City Council members. Thousands of parents, children, and former children feel shaken by the closure. They hold warm memories of the Academy's nearly two-century-old museum.

Shawn McCaney, executive director of the William Penn Foundation, explained the motivation behind the new process. He stated that everyone wants to know how to save the Academy. The foundations were driven by that energy to organize a more formal process. However, leaders clarified that the start of a study does not mean an immediate reopening of the museum.

Potential Outcomes and Next Steps

Regarding the potential for a return, McCaney expressed a desire not to prejudge or predetermine what comes out of this process. The team hopes to look at a full range of options. One possibility is that the museum stays where it is. Another option might be a different location or a different form for the museum in some way.

Advertisement

Academy board chairperson Suzanne Biemiller expressed extreme gratitude for the foundation support. She stated that it is clear the foundations share their love and respect for the institution. She noted that stepping up in this way is a demonstration of that support. The biggest question the studies could answer involves the building.

There are many different numbers regarding what it would take to renovate the building to serve the Academy into the future. Understanding the true cost and possibilities is critical. Drexel president Antonio Merlo expressed delight at the large coalition coming together. He noted that Drexel was ready to engage with anyone willing to discuss a financially stable long-term model.

Merlo emphasized that Drexel cannot solve these problems by itself. The focus is on long-term sustainability that is feasible, financially viable, and sustainable. The recommendations of the studies are not binding. McCaney noted that the committee cannot force anyone to implement those decisions. However, he remains hopeful that support will be there to drive something forward.

Other Academy efforts are continuing in parallel. Aspects expected to be examined include the condition of the building and the financial picture. A fundraising study will gauge the level of potential philanthropic support for the future. Experts in contemporary museum and exhibit design may be involved in the process.