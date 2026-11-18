'Sing Sing,' 'Blue Sky' and 'Cabin Fever' will be presented as part of the Academy Museum's winter season film series and education programs.

The season includes the museum’s annual 3D-cember series and Present Past, its celebration of film preservation. Present Past will premiere a 4K restoration of William Wyler’s “Wuthering Heights” .

Filmmaker and actor Carlos López Estrada will lead a Finding Your Story Workshop. Venus and Serena Williams Set to Launch Season 2 of 'Stockton Street' Podcast on Dear Media 'Top Boy' Star Hope Ikpoku Jr. to Lead British Urban Gothic Horror 'One Night' Alongside Ellie Mejia will appear at a screening of “Sing Sing” , presented with the museum’s Teen Council.

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Domingo was nominated for best actor for his role as John “Divine G” Whitfield, a man incarcerated at Sing Sing Correctional Facility who finds purpose in the prison’s theater program.

“One of the most rewarding things about being an actor is having the opportunity to bring stories and people to the screen that audiences might not be familiar with,” Domingo said. “I am thrilled to revisit ‘Sing Sing’ and share this story at the Academy Museum with the Teen Council and continue the conversations that a film like this can inspire.

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” Other screenings include “Blue Sky” with Jessica Lange, who won the best actress Oscar for the film; “The Family Oppenheim ” ; “Cabin Fever” with director Eli Roth; and a double feature of “Veteran” and “Veteran 2: I, the Executioner” with director Ryoo Seung-wan and star Jung Hae-in.

“Kubo and the Two Strings” will screen with a live orchestra. Museum members can buy tickets for the winter programs starting Nov. 18. Tickets go on sale to the public on Nov. 19.

Dec. 5 — Spotlight: “Blue Sky” With Jessica LangeDec. 6 — Spotlight: “The Family Oppenheim ” Dec. 12 — Spotlight: “Kubo and the Two Strings” With Live OrchestraJan. 2-31 — Trust the Artists: A Celebration of the Mirisch CompanyJan. 16 — Inside Horror: Crafting Monsters With Kevin YagherFeb. 6 — Spotlight: “Veteran” and “Veteran 2: I, the Executioner” with Ryoo Seung-wan and Jung Hae-inFeb. 6 — In Focus: Black Horror StoriesFeb. 26 — Gallery Spotlight: Archiving the Life of Marilyn MonroeRussell Brand’s Instagram Account Removed By Meta After Rape ConvictionInstagram Is Testing Ability to Share Videos up to 90 Minutes Long and Launches on Apple TV — but Unlike YouTube, It’s Still Not Paying Creators a Share of Ad Revenue