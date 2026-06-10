Academy Honors Glenn Close, Ridley Scott and Others at 17th Governors Awards

The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences will present Honorary Awards to Glenn Close, Ridley Scott, and Floyd Norman, while Christine Vachon and Pamela Koffler receive the Irving G. Thalberg Memorial Award at the 17th Governors Awards. The event celebrates their respective, groundbreaking contributions to filmmaking, from Close's five-decade acting career and Scott's visionary direction to Norman's pioneering animation and Vachon and Koffler's championing of independent cinema.

The 17th Governors Awards , presented by the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences in partnership with Rolex at the Ray Dolby Ballroom at Ovation Hollywood on Sunday, November 15, will honor several iconic figures in filmmaking.

Among the recipients are actress Glenn Close, director Sir Ridley Scott, animator Floyd Norman, and producers Christine Vachon and Pamela Koffler, who will also receive the Irving G. Thalberg Memorial Award. While no honoree is primarily from the music industry, all have notable musical connections. Glenn Close, an eight-time Oscar nominee, won a Tony Award for her performance in the musical revival of 'Sunset Boulevard'. Ridley Scott earned a Grammy nomination for his work on the soundtrack for 'American Gangster'.

Floyd Norman contributed to the classic Disney animated feature 'Winnie the Pooh and the Honey Tree'. The Academy's Board of Governors praised the recipients for their groundbreaking contributions to cinema. Close's career spans over five decades with more than 100 film credits, including 'Jagged Edge', 'Reversal of Fortune', 'Hamlet', '101 Dalmatians', 'Mars Attacks!

', 'Air Force One', 'The Stepford Wives', and the recent 'Wake Up Dead Man: A Knives Out Mystery'. Sir Ridley Scott, born in 1937, has directed seminal films such as 'Alien', 'Blade Runner', 'Kingdom of Heaven', 'Prometheus', 'House of Gucci', 'The Last Duel', and 'Napoleon'. In 2024, he was made a Knight Grand Cross of the Order of the British Empire for his services to the British film industry.

Floyd Norman began his 65-year career at Walt Disney Animation Studios in 1956, becoming the studio's first Black animator. Christine Vachon and Pamela Koffler founded the independent production company Killer Films in 1995, championing bold storytelling through films like 'Safe', 'Velvet Goldmine', 'Happiness', 'Boys Don't Cry', 'Far from Heaven', 'I'm Not There', 'Still Alice', 'Carol', 'First Reformed', 'Vox Lux', 'The World to Come', and 'Zola'.

The Honorary Award recognizes extraordinary distinction in lifetime achievement or exceptional contributions to motion picture arts and sciences, while the Irving G. Thalberg Memorial Award honors a creative producer with a consistently high-quality body of work





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Glenn Close Ridley Scott Floyd Norman Christine Vachon Pamela Koffler Oscars Governors Awards Academy Awards Honorary Award Thalberg Award Film Cinema

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