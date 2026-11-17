Today, we start with a dizzying blame game over who really wanted to close the Academy of Natural Sciences museum. Then, we check on plans to revitalize Market East by building thousands of homes.

Hello, hi. It’s looking chilly out there, with highs in the mid-50s and sunny skies on the horizon. Today, we start with a dizzying blame game over who really wanted to close Philly’s Academy of Natural Sciences museum .

Then, we’re going to check in on plans to revitalize Market East by building thousands of new homes . Plus, could Pennsylvania get a U.S. Space Academy , and more news of the day. — Laura Benshoff If someone forwarded you this email, sign up for free here . Dueling versions It was a he-said, she-said City Council hearing.

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For the first time since the controversial closure of the Academy of Natural Sciences museum in September, Drexel president Antonio Merlo and Academy board chair Suzanne Biemiller both appeared in public to share their versions of why it shut down. The two organizations have had an affiliation agreement since 2011. Each blamed the other side.

Merlo testified that it was the Academy’s idea to close the beloved museum, and that the Academy’s board had been exploring moving its collections to museums in Cleveland and Abu Dhabi. From the audience, Biemiller shook her head as he testified. Later, she told Council that it was Merlo who gave an ultimatum.

“He basically said, ‘Look, you all need to move your collections and sell the building within two years,’” Biemiller said. Read the full story from reporters Peter Dobrin and Susan Snyder . Plus: Philly City Councilmembers want to use taxpayer funds to rescue the museum. How would that work ?

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Market East struggles Mayor Cherelle L. Parker is aiming for a “high growth” target of 4,400 homes to turn around Philly’s beleaguered Market East Corridor. There are already 1,700 households on the street, and another 620 apartments being built in the Wanamaker Building. That’s another 2,080 to go. But how developers will be enticed to build that much housing hasn’t been spelled out.

At a meeting of Parker’s Market East Advisory Group on Monday, officials from the administration discussed the need to bring more shoppers, tourists, and workers to the area to support existing businesses. Getting more people to live in the area would help.

However, building anything but data centers or high-end housing in Philly is a challenge right now, as construction and debt costs soar. Read on for Inquirer real estate reporter Jake Blumgart’s full analysis . What you should know today Federal officials are once again investigating the Philly School District over allegations of antisemitism, the third such probe in less than three years .

Democrat Bob Harvie’s win over Republican Brian Fitzpatrick in Pennsylvania’s uber-competitive 1st Congressional District was fueled by Bucks County’s younger, lower-income, and Hispanic voters . One of Wall Street’s major bond-rating agencies has given Philly a higher grade, which could mean lower financing costs . Swarthmore Borough voted to implement a 1% earned income tax last week, a move officials say will generate nearly $2 million next year .

Pennsylvania officials are pitching the commonwealth as the future home of a proposed U.S. Space Academy ordered by President Donald Trump . Netflix House is struggling to attract visitors to the 100,000-square-foot entertainment venue at King of Prussia Mall . Quote of the day Two residents of Pine and Spruce Streets with mobility issues have sued the city of Philadelphia, alleging a ban on cars stopping in bike lanes violates the Americans with Disabilities Act.

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Courts reporter Abraham Gutman writes the lawsuit expands ongoing legal fights over bike lanes on those specific streets to the whole city . 🧠 Trivia time A recent Guinness World Record was achieved in Philly. What was it for? A) Largest cheesesteak B) Largest gathering of fans dressed as Rocky Balboa C) Longest continuous conga line D) Longest drive in a toy car Think you know?

Check your answer . What we’re ... 🍽️ Jealous of. Features reporter Abigail Covington ate everything at the Inquirer’s Food Fest.

The pickled mussels and the blackberry and corn pavlova sound so good . 📺 Watching. The animated YouTube series Stuntboy was brought to life by a Drexel professor who wanted to see Black lead characters portrayed with sensitivity and nuance, writes The Inquirer’s Earl Hopkins . 🐟 Reading.

Bluefin tuna populations, once depleted by overfishing, have bounced back. Food writer Kiki Aranita reports that means the buttery-tasting fish is now all over sushi menus again . 🧩 Unscramble the anagram Hint: Federal law that requires U.S. cargoes shipped between ports on the Delaware River and other waterways to travel in U.S.-built ships worked by U.S. crews. COT JEANS Congrats to Brianna Reed, who correctly guessed Monday’s anagram: Love Is Blind .

Two former Temple football players have appeared on the high-stakes reality TV show. Neither left the show wearing a ring . Video of the day Watching a baking competition is a dose of pure escapism . 🍰 May your day be as sweet as a chocolate tahini buttercream cake.

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