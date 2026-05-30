AC Milan pursue Arne Slot and Oliver Glasner as part of sweeping leadership overhaul

AC Milan are targeting former Liverpool boss Arne Slot and Crystal Palace coach Oliver Glasner while revamping their sporting hierarchy after dismissing Max Allegri and senior officials.

Arne Slot has become a focal point in the search for a new head coach at AC Milan after his unexpected exit from Liverpool. The Dutch manager left Anfield following a brief but eventful stint and now finds himself linked with the Italian club that is rebuilding after a turbulent summer.

Milan dismissed long‑time boss Max Allegri amid speculation that he will take over at Napoli and have also cleared out key members of the sporting hierarchy, including director of sport Igli Tare, chief executive Giorgio Furlani and technical director Geoffrey Moncada. The club's hierarchy is reportedly evaluating several candidates and has already opened talks with Andoni Iraola, the coach expected to inherit Slot's responsibilities at Liverpool, although Iraola remains in contact with sporting director Richard Hughes for a definitive offer.

In parallel, Milan have arranged a meeting with Oliver Glasner early in the week. The Austrian manager is leaving Crystal Palace as a free agent after guiding the side to a Europa Conference League triumph over Rayo Vallecano, and his recent success has drawn interest from several top‑flight clubs.

Milan's approach to both candidates reflects a broader strategy to inject fresh ideas and modern football philosophies into a team that fell short of qualifying for the Champions League and consequently faced a wholesale overhaul of its leadership structure. The club is also weighing the possibility of appointing former Tottenham and Barcelona sporting director Ramon Planes as the new director of sport, a move that would further signal a shift towards a more analytical and network‑driven recruitment model.

The contractual situation surrounding Slot adds an additional layer of complexity to the negotiations. Liverpool's decision to release him from his duties means the club does not need to grant permission for other teams to speak with the Dutchman, effectively making him a free agent on the market.

However, sources close to the situation suggest that Slot may be contemplating a short sabbatical to recharge after a demanding season that ended abruptly. This personal consideration could influence the timing of any official appointment and may affect Milan's timeline for finalising their new managerial appointment.

Meanwhile, Palace had extended an offer to Iraola and were awaiting a response before news of Slot's departure broke on Saturday morning. The overlapping interest in both coaches illustrates the competitive nature of the hiring market, where clubs must act swiftly to secure talent before rivals intervene. Milan's broader restructuring also involves a reassessment of its scouting and recruitment processes.

The departure of Allegri and the senior management team created an opening for a more integrated approach, potentially led by the incoming director of sport and supported by a refreshed technical staff. The club's board appears eager to combine the tactical acumen of a coach like Slot or Glasner with the strategic oversight of an experienced sporting director such as Planes.

This combination aims to revitalize Milan's identity on the pitch, improve player development pathways and restore the team's status among Europe's elite. While the final decision remains pending, the convergence of high‑profile managerial candidates and a clear vision for organizational change positions AC Milan for a decisive new chapter in its storied history





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