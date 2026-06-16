Abusers of the elderly often start with best intentions, DA says

Salt Lake County DA Sim Gill marked World Elder Abuse Awareness Day on Monday by highlighting recent statistics and resources available to help overwhelmed caregivers.

Salt Lake County District Attorney Sim Gill is joined by Debbie Hall, director at Adult Daycare at Neighborhood House, and Sandy Police Sgt. Ron Anson to mark World Elder Abuse Awareness Day.

Salt Lake County District Attorney Sim Gill highlights elder abuse awareness and prevention resources. Family members often perpetrate elder abuse due to caregiver fatigue and lack of support. SALT LAKE CITY — Most people who decide to start taking care of their elderly loved ones start off with the best intentions. But sometimes caring for that loved one turns into stress, anxiety, depression and a financial strain for the caregiver.

"Most family caregivers do not wake up intending to neglect or intimate or mishandle a loved one. Abuse often begins when an exhausted caregiver has no support, no break and no place to turn.

If we want to prevent elder abuse, we must caregivers before they reach that breaking point," Debbie Hall, director of Adult Daycare at To mark World Elder Abuse Awareness Day on Monday, Salt Lake County District Attorney Sim Gill on Monday shared data about elder abuse cases in the county and some of the resources available to prevent such abuse from happening. In Utah, a person is considered a vulnerable adult when they turn 65.

The district attorney's office reviews cases of physical abuse, financial abuse and exploitation, and those who are victims of neglect and abandonment and even sexual abuse. And while Gill says his office does not see a lot of elder abuse cases, two areas that have significantly increased in criminal charges being filed over the past year includeSome of the red flags of possible abuse include increased or unexplained welts and bruises on an elderly victim, the victim becoming more withdrawn or fearful, and the victim losing control over their finances and their possessions disappearing.

Approximately two-thirds of the perpetrators of elderly abuse are family members, said Gill, who was joined on Monday by Hall and Sandy Police Sgt. Ron Anson, a leader in investigating elder abuse cases in the county.

"Elder abuse happens behind closed doors. It is not something that is seen in the public. This is something that happens generally in families," Anson said.

"Elder abuse is very much a 'see something, saying something' type of situation. "The caretaker fatigue does set in. And somebody who may not have had that intention in the beginning crosses that line into the criminal area where the neglect and the physical abuse and their frustrations boil over," he continued. Anson says both the DA and Sandy City have adult protective service divisions to help.

Respite care, or places that offer temporary relief for overwhelmed caregivers, is also important, he stressed.

"We're not out to make arrests and just prosecute people and put them in jail. We're here to get people help. And I think that needs to be our focus," he said. Neighborhood House offers respite care, and Hall says it should be treated not as a luxury, but as an evidence-based needed intervention.

"Elder abuse is often not committed by bad people. It is frequently when a well-intentioned caregiver becomes overwhelmed. They become exhausted. They feel unsupported and they are unable to cope," she said.

The Key Takeaways for this article were generated with the assistance of large language models and reviewed by our editorial team. The article, itself, is solely human-written. Pat Reavy interned with KSL in 1989 and has been a full-time journalist for either KSL or Deseret News since 1991. For the past 25 years, he has worked primarily the cops and courts beat.





KSLcom / 🏆 549. in US We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Traffic Weather Sports Classifieds Cars Jobs Homes Television Radio Salt Lake Utah Local Health Crime Family Local

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Salt Lake County’s top prosecutor hopes to hold on to position in June primary challengeSalt Lake County District Attorney Sim Gill was first elected to the position in 2010. Challenger Shawn Robinson hopes to bring a 'fresh perspective' to the office.

Read more »

Church seeks volunteers, performers for months-long Salt Lake Temple CelebrationApplications have opened for volunteers wanting to help out during the Salt Lake Temple Celebration taking place from April 5 to October 1, 2027.Volunteers wil

Read more »

Wildland fire town hall helps to prepare Salt Lake County residentsWith fire danger increasing, Unified Fire Authority firefighters and Salt Lake County emergency managers hosted their first-ever Wildland Fire Town Hall Thursday evening.

Read more »

Taste Utah Bytes - Salt Lake CountyVisit Sapori to experience decadant baked goods,Katy Sine with Taste Utah visited Sapori's Millcreek location to hear all about the jaw-dropping bakery.

Read more »