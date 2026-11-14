Abuse of autistic girl by San Jose therapist leads to $3.8 million settlement

Attorneys said Trumpet Behavioral Health ignored warnings about Alejandro Lopez Nunez, who is now in prison for his abuse of a non-verbal child.

have announced a $3.8 million settlement with his former employer, who they say ignored warnings about the misconduct of the now-imprisoned man. Alejandro Lopez Nunez, 50, of Santa Clara, was convicted last year in a related criminal case and is incarcerated at Pleasant Valley State Prison in Coalinga, and will not be eligible for parole until 2039, according to state records.

The San Jose-based law firm Cerri, Boskovich & Allard assert that long before that outcome, Trumpet Behavioral Health and its parent company BlueSprig were alerted to troubling claims about Lopez Nunez and continued to employ him anyway. The lawsuit claims that Trumpet kept Lopez Nunez on the job despite complaints that he drank alcohol and slept on the job, and violated policy by transporting underage clients in his personal vehicle.

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Lead plaintiff attorney Mark Boskovich said in the firm’s settlement announcement that Lopez Nunez had been accused by a previous employer of inappropriately touching children.

“Trumpet had been warned by a childcare provider that the alleged abuser had inappropriately touched multiple children and was barred from returning to that company as a result,” Boskovich said. “Not only did Trumpet continue to employ him, but they placed him into the home of a developmentally disabled minor where he received little supervision. ” In the San Jose case for which Lopez Nunez was eventually convicted, Boskovich emphasized the vulnerability of the victim given that she was non-verbal.

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He cited a, drawing on U.S. Department of Justice figures, showing that people with intellectual disabilities are seven times more likely to experience sexual violence than those without disabilities.

“When a child cannot tell you what happened, the responsibility to protect that child becomes even greater,” he said. “These individuals depend on the adults around them for their safety, and the organizations employing those adults have an obligation to make sure they are protected. Their inability to speak for themselves should never make them easier targets or make it harder to hold those responsible accountable. ” A request for comment from Trumpet and BlueSprig was not immediately returned Friday.

In a statement following Lopez Nunez’s arrest in June 2024, Trumpet said the company fired him and launched an internal review, and that “we are deeply disturbed and saddened by these allegations. We have extensive safety and conduct protocols that we strictly enforce and that our employees are trained on and expected to uphold. ” Also at the time of his arrest, Lopez Nunez had been working as an elementary school aide at Forest Hill Elementary School in San Jose.

The Campbell Union School District previously told this news organization that he was always under the supervision of a teacher and that no evidence surfaced suggesting he abused any students. According to police accounts and the lawsuit, in March 2024, Lopez Nunez was assigned to the victim, identified as Jane Doe, who was around 9 years old and had been receiving therapy from Trumpet for several years.

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The suit states that Lopez Nunez conducted three sessions a week in the family’s dining room, during which he reportedly told Jane’s parents to “to stay out of eyesight. ” On June 7, 2024, a plumber’s assistant visiting the home reported seeing Lopez Nunez touching Jane inappropriately and told her father, who surreptitously placed a laptop in a corner of the room to record the session.

In the resulting video, the lawsuit states, the father saw Lopez Nunez touch Jane on her buttocks and genital area. The assault was reported the next day to the San Jose Police Department, and Lopez Nunez was arrested one day after that. The lawsuit leveled claims of sexual assault, negligent hiring, supervision and retention against BlueSprig, Trumpet and Lopez Nunez.

According to the settlement terms, about $2.3 million of the payout will go toward an annuity and trust for Jane Doe, with the remainder going toward attorneys’ fees.