Abu Dhabi Resumes US-Mediated Russia‑Ukraine Talks After Trilateral Meeting

US‑mediated talks between Russia and Ukraine restart in Abu Dhabi following yesterday's trilateral negotiations, with Ukraine and Russia signing statements and the US pushing for lasting security guarantees.

The United States has restarted its second round of peace talks with Russia and Ukraine in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates, after a trilateral session with European partners that concluded the day before. The new session began on Wednesday, November 10, 2026, and is set to run for two days, continuing the dialogue that began on November 9.

Session Structure and Key Delegations

The talks are being led by presidential envoy Vladimir Medinsky for Russia, who is joined by Deputy Foreign Ministers Mikhail Galuzin and Sergey Ryabkov. Ukrainian officials are represented by head of negotiations Rustem Umerov, who confirmed that the talks had resumed and that a separate meeting with European representatives would follow.

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Umerov stated on Telegram that the discussion will focus on concrete security guarantees for Ukraine, including long‑term mechanisms and humanitarian measures. He also emphasized the release of prisoners as a priority and the need for real tools to prevent a return to hostilities.

European Support and US Involvement

The trilateral talks were preceded by a joint meeting that included officials from the United States, the United Kingdom, France, Germany, Italy, NATO, the European Commission and other European partners. US Special Envoy Steve Witkoff and President Donald Trump's son-in‑law Jared Kushner represented Washington and expressed optimism about the constructive nature of the discussions.

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Secretary of State Marco Rubio described the day's negotiations as "very productive" and stated that the diplomatic effort aims to establish lasting security arrangements. The presence of these high‑profile US figures signals Washington's continued commitment to a negotiated settlement.

Impact on Ukraine's Security Guarantees

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy called the trilateral meeting "constructive and quite substantive" and highlighted that detailed arrangements were made to ensure security guarantees for Ukraine. He noted that de‑escalation steps would be discussed, while the release of prisoners remained a key focus of the diplomatic dialogue.

These discussions could shape Ukraine's future security posture by formalizing protections that are intended to deter future aggression. The outcomes of the Abu Dhabi talks will also influence the broader international alliance network, with the European Union and NATO following closely.

Next Steps and Future Planning

After the round of talks concludes on Wednesday, the Russian delegation is expected to hold a press conference. They will also arrange a separate meeting with European representatives, showing that the U.S. efforts are only part of a broader European‑led strategy.

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The world remains attentive to the progress made in Abu Dhabi, as the talks potentially set the stage for a lasting peace agreement between Russia and Ukraine. The final outcome will likely be announced at the end of the two‑day session, with further diplomatic meetings scheduled to follow in the coming weeks.