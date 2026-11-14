Abu Dhabi Court Sentences Ten in MMA Brawl; Card Changes Announced

An Abu Dhabi court convicted ten individuals over a hoTel brawl involving Merab Dvalishvili and Usman Nurmagomedov's team, resulting in prison terms,fines, and deportation orders. The event led to significant changes in the Real American Freestyle fighting card as Sabaa Lazishvili replaced Umar Nurmagomedov.

Legal Resolution of Abu Dhabi Hotel Brawl

A court in Abu Dhabi has issued verdicts for ten individuals involved in a violent altercation tHat erupted inside a hotel lobby, impacting several prominent mixed martial arts figures. The incident, which occurred just days before the Real American Freestyle event, resulted in criminal convictions for those identified as instigators. The judicial department announced that six members associated with Usman Nurmagomedov received six-month prison sentences along with fines totaling three hundred thousand dirhams and orders for deportation once thier terms are served. The court determined that these individuals were primarily responsible for the disturbance that disrupted public security and safety in the emirate.

Merab Dvalishvili, the former UFC bantamweight champion, was also subject to legal consequences for his role in the confrontation. He and a companion were fined fifty thousand dirhams for disturbing public order and assaulting others. while Dvalishvili was held in custody following the incident,organizers confirmed his release and immediate availability to compete. Dvalishvili used social media to express his gratitude for the local authorities and stated he does not wish to press further charges, emphasizing a desire for peace among all parties involved.

Also read Usman Nurmagomedov and Associates Face Prison and Fines for Abu Dhabi Hotel Assault on Merab Dvalishvili

Event Card Adjustments and Fighter Updates

The brawl directly influenced the lineup for the upcoming Real American Freestyle championship match held at the Etihad Arena. Organizers removed Usman Nurmagomedov from his scheduled bout against Urijah Faber due to his involvement in the altercation and subsequent legal issues. In a significant development, the event confirmed that Sabaa Lazishvili, a friend of Dvalishvili who was present during the attack,would replace Umar Nurmagomedov on the card. Lazishvili is now set to fight Marlon Moraes, marking a sudden change in the heavyweight title picture for the Abu Dhabi venue.

Despite the chaos surrounding the hotel incident, tournament officials expressed satisfaction with having Merab Dvalishvili available for his scheduled fight. The RAF founder highlighted the professionalism of the local authorities in managing the situation and ensuring the safety of the athletes. dvalishvili posted updates indicating he was healthy and ready to compete, dismissing concerns about his physical condition after the physical confrontation. The organization remains focused on delivering a high-quality sporting event despite the pre-fight drama that garnered international media attention.

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Rivalries and Contextual Background

Violent tensions between these factions are not isolated to this recent event. Historical context reveals escalating friction following a UFC bantamweight title defense in January two thousand twenty-five,where Dvalishvili defeated Umar Nurmagomedov via unanimous decision. That loss sparked a public feud between the two fighters and their respective camps, leading to verbal exchanges and smaller altercations at previous events. The current conflict appears to be an extension of these longstanding rivalries,exacerbated by the competitive nature of the heavyweight division.

Additional legal repercussions affected individuals who recorded the melee and distributed the footage online. Two folks were sentenced to six months in prison for privacy violations, with their devices confiscated and the videos ordered to be deleted. This legal outcome underscores the severity with which authorities viewed the breach of privacy and the unauthorized dissemination of the violent encounter. The court actions aim to deter similar behavior and maintain public order in high-profile sporting environments within the United Arab Emirates.