The Florida Gators beat rival FSU 26-20 to improve to 8-4, but head coach Jon Sumrall isn't celebrating anything.

Florida Gators head coach Jon Sumrall looks on during the first half against the Florida State Seminoles. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connecton Friday afternoon.

It was an up-and-down, and back up again season for the Gators, who began the year with four straight wins, lost four of five, then finished with three straight victories. An improvement from 4-8 to 8-4 as a first-year head coach is a solid accomplishment, but head coach Jon Sumrall is far from satisfied with his team.

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"There's been a lot of growth," Sumrall said after the game. "There's a lot of growth that's still needed. I'm a little bit frustrated we're not further ahead. I'm glad to win tonight.